Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Disneyland Resort

Original Disneyland Park Walled Off, Guests Restricted Access

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy Leave a comment
Construction barriers restrict access around a building façade with a large clock on it in Disneyland Park.

Credit: @jetterz3 via TikTok

Disneyland Resort guests are expressing their frustration on social media as construction walls take over Disneyland Park, Walt Disney’s original Southern California theme park.

Construction projects at the Disney parks are typically associated with the off-season when closed attractions, restaurants, and merchandise locations inconvenience fewer guests. But as the Disney theme parks get increasingly crowded, there’s never going to be a time when construction doesn’t impact thousands of locals and tourists.

mickeys toontown construction in disneyland
Credit: Inside the Magic

This week, TikTok user @jetterz shared a video of construction walls around Disneyland Park paired with depressing music. “POV: Disneyland walls are up,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

@jetterz3

Small World is also down for refurb. Cant wait until the walls are down! #disneyparks #distok #disneyland @Disney Parks

♬ please please please stop – Thomas Parrish

The clip shows refurbishment walls and tarps covering the Disneyland Railroad station on Main Street, U.S.A., and the former Splash Mountain in the newly-renamed Bayou Country area of the theme park. Its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is scheduled to open on November 15, 2024.

The Disney Park guest noted that “it’s a small world” is also currently closed for refurbishment.

The Haunted Mansion, currently operating as Haunted Mansion Holiday, is also hidden behind construction walls. Guests must use a Virtual Queue to ride as Disney cast members are working hard to rebuild the attraction’s queue and gift shop.

Four childlike dolls are dressed in colorful outfits, each holding a book and standing on a platform. Their attire includes hats and hoods, giving them a whimsical, festive appearance. The background features soft lighting and a dreamy ambiance.
Credit: Disney

Disney Parks fans were frustrated that Disneyland Resort would choose to do construction in the fall. Public schools are back in session, keeping many families out of the Disney parks. Still, Oogie Boogie Bash and other seasonal festivities draw thousands of guests to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District.

“Since when was it ok to do refurb in October!!!” one TikTok user commented.

“It’s so irritating every time we go there’s something different being worked on…. Or another ride is closed,” said another.

A spectral face with dramatic makeup appears in a glowing crystal ball in a dimly lit room. The scene includes a richly upholstered chair, several lit candles, and dark drapery, evoking a mystical and eerie atmosphere.
Credit: Disney

Nevertheless, the guest maintained a positive attitude about the ongoing construction at Disneyland Park.

Walls are pretty spooky,” they joked. “It’s part of their Halloween decorations.”

Check Disneyland Resort’s website for updates on refurbishments and other construction projects that could impact your vacation.

What’s the most inconvenient construction project you’ve ever witnessed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments. 

in Disneyland Resort

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

Be the first to comment!