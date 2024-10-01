Original Disneyland Park Walled Off, Guests Restricted Access

Disneyland Resort guests are expressing their frustration on social media as construction walls take over Disneyland Park, Walt Disney’s original Southern California theme park.

Construction projects at the Disney parks are typically associated with the off-season when closed attractions, restaurants, and merchandise locations inconvenience fewer guests. But as the Disney theme parks get increasingly crowded, there’s never going to be a time when construction doesn’t impact thousands of locals and tourists.

This week, TikTok user @jetterz shared a video of construction walls around Disneyland Park paired with depressing music. “POV: Disneyland walls are up,” the Disney Park guest wrote.

The clip shows refurbishment walls and tarps covering the Disneyland Railroad station on Main Street, U.S.A., and the former Splash Mountain in the newly-renamed Bayou Country area of the theme park. Its replacement, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, is scheduled to open on November 15, 2024.

The Disney Park guest noted that “it’s a small world” is also currently closed for refurbishment.

The Haunted Mansion, currently operating as Haunted Mansion Holiday, is also hidden behind construction walls. Guests must use a Virtual Queue to ride as Disney cast members are working hard to rebuild the attraction’s queue and gift shop.

Disney Parks fans were frustrated that Disneyland Resort would choose to do construction in the fall. Public schools are back in session, keeping many families out of the Disney parks. Still, Oogie Boogie Bash and other seasonal festivities draw thousands of guests to Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and the Downtown Disney District.

“Since when was it ok to do refurb in October!!!” one TikTok user commented.

“It’s so irritating every time we go there’s something different being worked on…. Or another ride is closed,” said another.

Nevertheless, the guest maintained a positive attitude about the ongoing construction at Disneyland Park.

“Walls are pretty spooky,” they joked. “It’s part of their Halloween decorations.”

What’s the most inconvenient construction project you’ve ever witnessed at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney? Share your story with Inside the Magic in the comments.