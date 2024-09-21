Guests Call Out Disney for Hectic, Anxiety-Inducing Chokepoint on New Ride

Guests are still complaining about an aspect of one of Disney World’s newest rides over two years later.

While plenty of new and exciting rides and attractions have made their way into the Walt Disney World Resort lately, few stand quite as tall compared to Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. The ride officially opened at EPCOT in 2022, becoming the park’s first-ever roller coaster and arguably one of the most thrilling attractions at Walt Disney World.

Cosmic Rewind is an incredible roller coaster experience, combining the best bits of classic rides like Space Mountain, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Expedition Everest. Disney explains the coaster’s unique ride system as follows:

This family-thrill attraction features the first ever reverse-launch on a Disney coaster and is one of the largest fully-enclosed coasters in the world! An innovation from Walt Disney Imagineering—this coaster rotates 360 degree so you can focus on the action.”

However, over two years later, guests are still having problems with Cosmic Rewind, specifically with the attraction’s queue.

Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Anxiety

Just like any other ride or attraction at the Disney parks, guests have to wait in line in order to experience Cosmic Rewind. While slightly more empty than other queues, Cosmic Rewind still features a lot of detail guests will surely take note of as they wait to board their ride vehicle, also known as a Starjumper.

Cosmic Rewind’s queue has guests weave back and forth and all around through a museum dedicated to Xandar, a fictional planet in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As guests inch closer to boarding their Starjumpers, they will eventually enter a pre-show room. Much like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance’s Stormtrooper room, Cosmic Rewind’s pre-show area is massive, giving guests a lot to look at and take in.

However, as soon as the pre-show ends, guests are funneled back into a nearly single-file line, often causing a lot of headaches and chaos in a short amount of time.

A recent Reddit post highlighted the issue, with user skippercab sharing an anxiety-inducing photo of Cosmic Rewind’s funnel.

“In case you needed it, here’s your daily dose of anxiety from Guardians,” said the guest. “I’ve started hanging in the back of the crowd and just being last. It adds two minutes tops but saves me my sanity each time.”

Multiple fans responded to the post, with some claiming it’s the worst part of Cosmic Rewind. Reddit user AnxiousDonut commented, “This is the worst part of the entire ride. There has to be better way.”

Another user, pujolsrox11 said, “I hate the Disney funnels.”

Reddit user Chase-Rabbits said, “I don’t think I’ve been through here a single time without some family getting themselves separated and having to ask to get around us. Like keep your people together, geez.”

Many guests have discussed this chokepoint in the past, with riders hopeful Disney has a fix in store. As of now, however, guests will just have to deal with the funnel.

We advise guests to stay with the rest of their parties at all times and encourage families to hang on tight to their younger children.

Other rides and attractions at Walt Disney World, specifically Haunted Mansion and The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror also feature funnels, though none end up being quite as rough as Cosmic Rewind.

Have you had the chance to ride Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind?