Confirmed: Disney World Unveils The Return of RARE Mickey Mouse

As Halloween is officially here, Walt Disney World Resort is transforming into a spook-tacular wonderland, bringing plenty of thrills and chills for guests.

This year’s Halloween season promises not only treats and decorations but a wide array of character meet-and-greet opportunities that will make any Disney fan’s heart race. When you’re attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party at Magic Kingdom, here’s where to find all your favorite characters.

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party Highlights

Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is the crown jewel of Disney’s Halloween celebrations, offering exclusive character interactions that you won’t want to miss. The party is a haven for Disney fans eager to see their favorite characters in festive Halloween attire or, in some cases, rare villains making their spooky appearances.

This is a rare and limited time to meet him in his Halloween attire.

Mickey Mouse in Halloween Attire can be found at Town Square Theater, greeting guests with a warm, haunted smile.

Head over to Pete’s Silly Sideshow for a chance to meet Minnie Mouse, Daisy, Donald, and Goofy, all dressed up in their Halloween best.

For fans of the Hundred Acre Wood, Pooh and friends are wearing their Halloween costumes at Pooh’s Thotful Spot: Pooh is a bumblebee, Piglet is a butterfly, Eeyore is a clown, and Tigger is a pirate.

Over at Town Square Theater, don’t miss the chance to see Jack Skellington and Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas. Their spooky charm always draws a crowd!

Princesses and Their Royal Gatherings

Disney princesses are a must-see during the Halloween season, and several fan favorites can be found in various locations around the park:

Aladdin, Jasmine, Abu, and Genie can be spotted around Agrabah, bringing the magic of the Arabian Nights to life.

Moana welcomes guests at Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room, making it a tropical treat for everyone.

Mirabel and Bruno appear in Fairytale Garden and the Liberty Square Gazebo on alternating schedules, adding a bit of Madrigal magic to the festivities.

Belle greets fans in the Enchanted Tales with Belle Queue Alcove, while Ariel and Eric can be found near Eric’s Castle.

Disney Villains Lurking in the Shadows

No Halloween celebration would be complete without a few villains, and this year is no exception. Prepare to encounter some of Disney’s most notorious bad guys plotting their next evil schemes.

Villain sightings occur throughout the night, especially at Main Street, U.S.A. Train Station and the Princess Fairytale Hall Queue, where characters like Jafar (who hangs out near Zanzibar Trading Company in Adventureland) and the Queen of Hearts, along with Tweedle Dee and Tweedle Dum, can be found lurking outside the Mad Tea Party.

The wicked Lady Tremaine and her mischievous stepsisters, Anastasia and Drizella, take their place in Fantasyland to greet guests with their usual flair.

Special Characters You Won’t Want to Miss

In addition to the mainstays, a variety of other characters add extra excitement to this Halloween season:

The Hitchhiking Ghosts from The Haunted Mansion roam Frontierland and perform at the Diamond Horseshoe Stage throughout the evening.

Catch the Country Bears as they wander around Frontierland, or dance with Rock ‘n’ Roll Stitch across from Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor.

Pirate fans can meet the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow in the queue for Pirates of the Caribbean, where he’s likely plotting his next adventure.

Younger guests will enjoy meeting Disney Junior pals such as Vampirina, Doc McStuffins, Timon, and Fancy Nancy, who can be found at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café Dance Floor.

Mickey’s Boo to You Halloween Parade

One of the most anticipated events at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is Mickey’s Boo to You Halloween Parade, where guests can see even more characters and beloved Disney icons. Here’s who to expect:

Mickey Mouse and friends lead the parade, with Donald, Minnie, Daisy, and Clarabelle Cow dressing up as the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus.

Classic characters like Chip ‘n’ Dale, Pluto, and Goofy join in on the fun, along with a slew of Disney Princesses such as Snow White, Princess Jasmine, Rapunzel, and their princes.

A parade of villains including Captain Hook, Ursula, Oogie Boogie, and Maleficent adds an extra layer of wickedness.

And don’t forget the Haunted Mansion Gravediggers, who bring a spectral flair to the parade with their eerie shovel drumming.

Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular

No Halloween is complete without a bit of magic, and the Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular at Cinderella Castledelivers just that. Featuring the Sanderson Sisters from Hocus Pocus, this stage show includes appearances from other Disney villains like Dr. Facilier, Hades, and Maleficent. It’s a wickedly good time for all ages, combining music, dancing, and plenty of dark magic.

A Final Word on Disney Halloween

For those not attending Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, many of the beloved characters can still be found during regular park hours:

Mickey Mouse continues his meet-and-greet at Town Square Theater, while Minnie, Donald, Daisy, and remain at Pete’s Silly Sideshow.

Princesses such as Cinderella, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Elena can be found in Princess Fairytale Hall.

Whether you’re looking to meet your favorite character in their Halloween attire or interact with some rare Disney villains, Walt Disney World is pulling out all the stops this Halloween season. So get your costume ready, fill up your treat bag, and head to Magic Kingdom for a haunted, fun-filled adventure!