Disney Guests Hit With New Cancellation Fees, Changing Payment Deadlines and Policies

Select Disney guests now face new policy changes concerning cancellation fee schedules and final payment dates. Here’s the latest information we were able to obtain.

Disney Cruise Line Through the Years

Disney Cruise Line continues to enchant families and travelers with its unique blend of adventure, relaxation, and Disney magic on the high seas. With a fleet of five ships designed with families in mind, Disney offers an immersive experience that caters to guests of all ages. The Disney Wish, the newest addition to the fleet, launched in 2022 and features various activities, from interactive dining experiences to themed entertainment.

Families can explore the ship’s vast amenities, including a water park, pools, and dedicated spaces for children and teens. Guests can also enjoy Broadway-style shows and character meet-and-greets, creating unforgettable memories. Cruising with Disney is not just about the ships but also the destinations.

The cruise line offers itineraries with popular locations such as the Bahamas and Caribbean, with stops at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay. This exclusive paradise provides pristine beaches and a variety of water sports, ensuring a day of relaxation and fun for every family member. Disney Cruise Line is also committed to sustainability, implementing practices to reduce waste and protect marine environments.

The New Cruise Line Updates

This initiative aligns with a growing trend among travelers seeking eco-friendly vacation options. With its exceptional service, themed experiences, and attention to detail, Disney Cruise Line remains a leader in the cruise industry. As families look for ways to reconnect and create lasting memories, Disney continues to provide magical voyages that cater to every age group.

Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or new to the experience, Disney Cruise Line promises a voyage filled with adventure, enchantment, and a touch of nostalgia, making it a top choice for family vacations. However, that top choice is scrutinized as new policy changes may affect future vacations.

Disney Cruise Line has announced significant changes to its cruise cancellation fee schedules and final payment deadlines, effective September 24, 2024. These updates aim to streamline the booking process for guests while maintaining flexibility in planning. For Concierge guests, the final payment due date will now be 90 days before the departure date for sailings lasting 1 to 5 nights.

For cruises of 6 nights or more, the final payment will be due 120 days prior. This marks a reduction from the previous deadlines of 120 and 150 days, respectively. In conjunction with the payment schedule changes, Disney will implement a revised cruise cancellation fee schedule that varies based on the type of stateroom booked.

Cancellation Fee Schedule:

For 1 to 5-Night Sailings:

Suites and Concierge Staterooms: 45 days or more: Deposit per guest 44 to 30 days: 50% of the vacation price per guest 29 to 15 days: 75% of the vacation price per guest 14 days or less: 100% of the vacation price per guest

All Other Staterooms: 90 days or more: No fee 89 to 45 days: Deposit per guest 44 to 30 days: 50% of the vacation price per guest 29 to 15 days: 75% of the vacation price per guest 14 days or less: 100% of the vacation price per guest



For 6-Night or Longer Sailings:

Suites and Concierge Staterooms: 56 days or more: Deposit per guest 55 to 30 days: 50% of the vacation price per guest 29 to 15 days: 75% of the vacation price per guest 14 days or less: 100% of the vacation price per guest



All Other Staterooms: 120 days or more: No fee 119 to 56 days: Deposit per guest 55 to 30 days: 50% of the vacation price per guest 29 to 15 days: 75% of the vacation price per guest 14 days or less: 100% of the vacation price per guest



These adjustments reflect Disney Cruise Line’s commitment to enhancing guest experience while providing precise and fair cancellation policies.