Disney Ceases Vacation Bookings and Purchases Nationwide for 100,000+ Due to Payment Crisis

If you are looking to spend money on Disney merchandise or at the Disney parks, think again. The ongoing system outage is causing mass disruption for the money-making theme park Titan.

One thing is true whether you are visiting Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park — it is going to cost money, and you will need a credit card to pay for it.

DisneyStore.com, along with the My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps, are currently facing widespread payment issues. Guests are unable to book Lightning Lanes, use Mobile Checkout, or place Mobile Food Orders.

When guests head to the DisneyStore.com website, they will be greeted at the top of the page with an alert that payment is not working as it typically would. It is likely this is a temporary issue, as Disney is actively working to resolve it.

This was the first sign of the payment problems affecting Disney services company-wide today.

The notice states: “There is currently an issue processing Card Payments, please feel free to use PayPal. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Additionally, when any guest opens the My Disney Experience app, they will be alerted with a notification that reads:

Pardon the Inconvenience Some of our payment options are unavailable, and only PayPal is available at this time in select flows. We're actively working to resolve this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.

If a guest does not have PayPal, this can greatly affect the theme park experience, as there are many in-app purchases that guests rely on, such as the ability to purchase their Lightning Lane Multi Pass, purchase food on the go via Mobile Checkout, and more. This also means that guests who are looking to book their Disney vacations today will not be able to pay for theme park tickets on the app, unless they are doing so via PayPal.

When looking to purchase a Lightning Lane, however, the message states:

"We are unable to process payments at this time. We're actively working to resolve this issue. We apologize for any inconvenience."

This is different from the initial pop-up message that allowed for PayPal as a form of payment, as now, it notes that no payments will be processed.

The issue seems to be nationwide, as the Disneyland app is experiencing the same issues.

Stay tuned to Inside the Magic for updates on this developing story.