Furious Disney Guests Shout at the Evil Queen, Snow White Gets Involved

Two Disney park guests found themselves embroiled in drama with the Evil Queen at Disneyland. Why? For being “evil.”

One thing that’s remained constant about Disney’s theme parks since Disneyland Park first opened in 1955 is the encounters with beloved Disney characters. From classic characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Donald Duck to more modern additions such as Kylo Ren, Moana, and (controversially) Deadpool, there have always been plenty of opportunities to meet some of your favorite animated or fictional faces.

Disneyland Park has always boasted some of the best character interactions because it seems to have more walkaround characters than Walt Disney World Resort. Recently, however, two guests weren’t overly impressed with one character’s attitude.

Yes, while visiting Disneyland Park, two guests seem to have been shocked that the Evil Queen was acting, well, evil. TikTok user Serena Moran shared a video that’s racked up over 875,000 views. It shows the guests shouting at the popular villain from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), writing in the video, “Couple gets mad at the Evil Queen for being evil lol. PSA – the Disneyland characters are in fact CHARACTERS.”

While it’s hard to tell exactly what they’re shouting in the chaos, they seem to be accusing the character (who is infamously cold and dry when you encounter her in the parks, true to her role in the film) of having “an ugly attitude.”

The Evil Queen – who is set to be played by Gal Gadot in Disney’s upcoming live-action reboot of the animated classic – seems relatively unphased, staying true to character. Ultimately, she and Snow White – who is also meeting guests nearby – walk away from the situation, with the latter also proving her commitment to the character when telling off the guests in the most in-character way possible, remarking, “You’re very grumpy.”

TikTok users were full of praise for the character performers involved. As one said, “The energy of her as a performer walking away like that is AMAZING! Good for her.” Another wrote, “The ‘Not-So’ Evil Queen handled that FLAWLESSLY.”

Many questioned how nobody stepped in to reign in the guests’ behavior – and had very little sympathy or patience for their behavior. “Why is no one else telling them to be so for real right now,” one user wrote, while another said, “Arguing with a Disney character is wild.”

This isn’t even the first time we’ve seen guests act inappropriately with Disney characters this week. We previously reported on an incident at Shanghai Disneyland in which an adult male guest hit Winnie the Pooh while the beloved bear was walking past. The character subsequently fell to the ground while the guest laughed, sparking outrage from those who watched the incident online.

Do you think guests are acting more inappropriately with Disney park characters?