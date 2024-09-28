Walt Disney World Resort Experience To Move to NYC’s Iconic Empire State Building

A popular and classic must-do experience for guests of all ages at Walt Disney World Resort is now opening a shop inside New York City, specifically the Empire State Building.

An Iconic Disney World Experience Is Now Coming to the Big Apple

Since its opening in 1971, Walt Disney World Resort has been a destination where nostalgia and wonder meet. Guests of all ages flock to the parks to reconnect with beloved childhood memories, share experiences with family, and discover the magic of Disney’s timeless attractions. From the iconic Cinderella Castle to the classic rides like “It’s a Small World” and Pirates of the Caribbean, Disney World evokes a sense of wonderment that resonates with guests of all generations.

Whether reliving memories from a past trip or creating new ones with loved ones, the resort’s ability to weave past and present creates an atmosphere of nostalgia that keeps guests returning year after year. One of the nostalgic experiences found at Disney World lies outside the parks, at Disney Springs, where guests can immerse themselves in a fun and lively environment at Rainforest Café. Known for its immersive jungle-themed atmosphere, animatronic animals, and tropical surroundings, Rainforest Café has been a favorite dining destination for families and individuals seeking a break from the hustle and bustle of the parks.

The lifelike animatronics, including roaring gorillas, elephants, and tropical birds, create an unforgettable ambiance, transporting guests to an exotic jungle while the sounds of thunderstorms heighten the experience. Beyond the captivating atmosphere, Rainforest Café offers a wide selection of meals catering to various tastes, ensuring guests enjoy hearty and flavorful dishes. From burgers and pasta to seafood and steaks, the menu provides something for everyone, surrounded by the sights and sounds of the rainforest.

From WDW to New York City

For many, visiting Rainforest Café has become a staple of their Disney World vacation. Its nostalgic charm, lively vibe, and family-friendly menu continue to make it a must-visit location at Disney Springs. It offers a unique and memorable experience that enhances the magic of any Disney trip. New Yorkers will soon experience the Rainforest Café for the first time when the popular themed restaurant opens on the 86th floor of the Empire State Building in early October.

IT'S HAPPENING The @rainforest_cafe is coming to the Empire State Building Get tickets here: https://t.co/CSaNrWLZbs pic.twitter.com/094lAaHGBc — Empire State Building (@EmpireStateBldg) September 19, 2024

This highly anticipated event comes after a teaser from the building’s management, which initially sparked excitement as part of an April Fool’s joke earlier this year. At the time, the Empire State Building’s X account humorously announced the opening of the “world’s highest Rainforest Café,” a statement that quickly gained attention. Surprisingly, the playful prank stirred up significant interest online, with nostalgic fans calling for the joke to become a reality.

In response to the enthusiastic reaction, the Empire State Building announced a limited-time Rainforest Café pop-up on the 86th Floor Observatory. The event will run for four days, from October 3 to 6, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Fans can purchase tickets online, with promises of exclusive Rainforest Café x ESB merchandise and unique food offerings, though further details have not yet been released.

Before its debut, Schussler transformed his home into a rainforest-themed space, complete with real animals, tropical birds, and a functioning waterfall, according to reports from The Hustle. His ambitious concept even led to a visit from the DEA, who suspected his high electric bills were linked to something more suspicious.

Schussler sold the brand to Landry’s in 2000 after experiencing significant financial losses. Despite downsizing in recent years, the Rainforest Café still holds a special place in the hearts of many, with 23 locations remaining open worldwide. The chain continues to attract nostalgic and new fans alike, with the brand’s mascot, Cha! Cha!, amassing a growing following on Instagram.