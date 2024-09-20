Millions React as Shocking New Information Leaked on Who Will Replace Bob Iger as Disney CEO

Current Disney CEO Bob Iger won’t be the head of Disney for much longer, which means there will be some pretty big shoes to fill soon. A new leak might signal who the House of Mouse is eyeing to replace Mr. Iger. The latest information might just shock you.

The Disney CEO Search Intensifies: New Report Spews Drama for House of Mouse Successor

The hottest ride at Disney isn’t a roller coaster—it’s the ongoing drama over who will succeed Bob Iger as CEO. As Iger’s contract inches toward its 2026 expiration, the entertainment giant faces growing speculation over who will take over the top role. In late August, Disney named James P. Gorman, Morgan Stanley’s executive chairman, to head the planning committee tasked with finding Iger’s successor.

Gorman’s experience in corporate leadership has set high expectations for a seamless transition, especially after Disney’s previous attempts at succession faltered. Bob Chapek’s short tenure as CEO, less than two years before the board removed him, serves as a cautionary tale. Chapek’s departure, chronicled in a recent New York Times exposé, underscored the importance of making this decision correctly. Having recently dealt with financial and operational turmoil, Disney cannot afford another misstep.

Fortunately, Disney appears to have regained its footing under Iger’s leadership. Blockbusters like Inside Out 2 and Deadpool & Wolverine have revived the company’s box office performance. Meanwhile, Disney-owned networks like ABC, Hulu, FX, and Disney+ earned 60 Emmy wins this year.

Josh D’Amaro Is Leading Contender?

Still, challenges remain, especially with rising inflation affecting theme park revenue. While the company enjoys newfound stability, searching for Iger’s successor has become a topic of great intrigue, with several high-level executives vying for the role. Among the frontrunners is Dana Walden, Disney’s co-chairman of entertainment. Walden’s influence in the television industry and her recent Emmy successes have positioned her as a strong contender.

Many industry insiders see her as Iger’s spiritual successor, given her commitment to creative excellence and strategic thinking. Yet, Walden’s limited experience in Disney’s theme parks, cruise lines, and film franchises may work against her. Additionally, her close ties to political figures, including Kamala Harris, have thrust her into the national spotlight when Disney prefers to remain neutral in political matters.

Another potential candidate is Josh D’Amaro, head of Disney Parks. While less recognizable than Walden, D’Amaro brings extensive operational experience, making him a favorite among those looking for a CEO to manage the company’s sprawling theme park empire. At Disney’s D23 fan convention in August, D’Amaro personally announced new projects, including a “Villain Land” at Walt Disney World, further boosting his profile.

Disney’s CFO, Hugh Johnston, is well-regarded within the company but is not considered a serious contender for the CEO role. Some believe that Disney’s next leader may come from outside the company. With Gorman now leading the search, speculation has grown that Disney may look to an external candidate, particularly one with expertise in technology or gaming—areas critical to engaging younger audiences.

However, such a move could lead to internal disruption, as executives like Walden or D’Amaro might leave if passed over. “The board’s appointment of Gorman suggests they’re serious about conducting a thorough search this time,” said one insider from a rival media company. “But no one gets the job without Iger’s endorsement.” Indeed, sources close to Iger say he remains deeply invested in ensuring a smooth transition.

He is reportedly open to stepping into an executive chairman role if the right candidate is found before his contract expires. Iger’s influence will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in the board’s decision, with many expecting him to back someone who will preserve his legacy. As Disney’s board deliberates, the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Dana Walden, co-chairman of Disney Entertainment, is said to have a leading edge to replace Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger. Disney parks head Josh D’Amaro is also candidate according to industry insiders. (Source: @Variety | http:// wp.me/pc8uak-1lELie ) @TheReelCritique on X

Whoever takes the reins will lead the company through an evolving entertainment landscape where technology, gaming, and global markets are more critical than ever. The pressure is on to find a leader who can connect with Disney’s diverse audiences—and secure the company’s future.

One insider said, “The new CEO needs to serve Disney’s real customer—the next generation.” The Walt Disney Company has a huge decision to make soon, which will impact the future of every Disney park, Disney+ (Disney Plus), and district employees.

