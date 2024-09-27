Deadly 97-Year-Old Roller Coaster Reopens After Dangerous Chain-Break

The iconic Coney Island Cyclone is back in operation just weeks after a malfunction left riders stranded mid-ride halfway up one of its legendary hills. The 97-year-old wooden roller coaster at Luna Park resumed service earlier this month following a thorough inspection and repairs by city officials.

Credit: Luna Park

Iconic Roller Coaster Help Liable by the DOB

The beloved attraction was shut down indefinitely on August 22 when one of the coaster’s trains halted unexpectedly due to a crack in a chain. Fortunately, the operator managed to stop the ride safely, and several passengers were assisted off without injury, as confirmed by the city’s Department of Buildings.

However, the incident led to significant scrutiny, with Luna Park receiving two violations: one for failing to maintain the ride and another for not promptly notifying the Department of Buildings. This closure has once again reminded fans of the long and slightly terrifying history of this roller coaster.

The History of the Cyclone

The Cyclone, which first opened in 1927, is not just a ride; it is a historic landmark that has become synonymous with Coney Island itself. Over the decades, the coaster has thrilled millions of riders, offering breathtaking drops and sharp turns that have become a rite of passage for thrill-seekers. However, its long history is also marked by tragedy, with several fatalities reported over the years.

The most notorious incidents occurred in the 1970s and 1980s, with safety concerns prompting investigations and calls for increased regulation. In 1985, a man was killed when he stood up and hit his head on a crossbeam of the ride. A few years later, a maintenance worker was riding in the back seat of the coaster when he fell off 30 feet to his death. Lastly, in 2007, a man died in surgery after he crushed several vertebrae when riding the Cyclone.

Despite these tragic challenges, the Cyclone has undergone renovations and updates to improve safety while preserving its vintage charm. As one of the last surviving examples of early 20th-century wooden roller coasters, the Cyclone has been designated a New York City landmark, attracting tourists and locals alike. Its wooden frame and classic design evoke a sense of nostalgia, standing as a testament to the golden age of amusement parks.

However, this latest incident does not help to lower concerns over the safety of this roller coaster. While its history is incredible, the safety of riders is questionable to some.

Looking Ahead

As the Cyclone reopens, many are eager to experience its thrilling twists and turns once more. While the recent incident raised alarms about safety protocols, park officials are working to reassure visitors of the ride’s integrity. Luna Park remains committed to maintaining the Cyclone’s status as a premier attraction while honoring its storied past.

As riders once again line up to experience the rush of the Cyclone, they are reminded of the balance between excitement and safety—a lesson echoed throughout the ride’s rich, if sometimes tragic, history. Would you ride this attraction?