Iconic 97-Year-Old Coaster Shut Down Indefinitely After Major Breakdown Leaves Guests Stranded Mid-Air

A group of excited people, some with their hands raised, are enjoying a ride on the Coney Island Cyclone roller coaster. The ride is at the peak of a climb, with a clear blue sky in the background. The front car of the coaster displays "Coney Island Cyclone" signage.

Credit: Luna Park

Early in the 20th Century, waves upon waves of immigrants made their way to the shores of America. In most cases, the original landing spot was New York City.

A black-and-white photo shows a wooden roller coaster with several passengers on its steep climb. The track is labeled "CYCLONE" in large letters, and the passengers appear excited and braced for the upcoming drop. The structural beams of the ride are prominently visible.
Credit: Luna Park

Once they arrived in the city, the new Americans spread out across the country, but most made their homes in the Burroughs of New York City.

When the city got hot in the summer, everyone would head to Brooklyn to enjoy a day at Coney Island. The beach and Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs became an iconic part of the American experience.

In 1927, Coney Island welcomed the iconic Cyclone roller coaster. The wooden coaster became an iconic landmark and a beloved part of the city.

However, over time, the ride began to break down. In 1974, the owners of the nearby Astroland purchased the iconic Coney Island Cyclone, giving the roller coaster a new life. After nearly 100 years, the ride is starting to show its age.

On Thursday, the wooden roller coaster at Luna Park in Brooklyn was on its ascent when ride operators shut it down. A damaged chain sprocket in the motor room caused the mid-ride malfunction.

Ride operators were able to evacuate the roller coaster without any injuries. Inspectors from the New York City Buildings Department issued violations to Luna Park’s owners for the damaged equipment and failure to notify the city department in a timely manner.

A statement on the Luna Park website said:

At Luna Park in Coney Island, safety is our number one priority and ride maintenance, and thorough testing happens daily before Luna Park opens and throughout the day as necessary. The Coney Island Cyclone is a 97-year-old roller coaster that is meticulously maintained and tested daily.

Social media videos show guests being evacuated from the iconic Coney Island roller coaster. This is not the first time the wooden coaster has encountered problems.

In the past, three people have been killed on the coaster. The last death on the coaster took place in 1988. However, in 2007, a man died after having his vertebrae crushed on the ride and died from complications from surgery.

The Coney Island Cyclone is the eighth-oldest roller coaster in America and is still operating. Guests on the boardwalk outside the ride told Fox 5 New York they were uncertain if they would ride the Cyclone when it reopened.

There is no timetable for the reopening of the Cyclone.

Would you ride the Cyclone when it reopens? 

