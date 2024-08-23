Dollywood Tragedy: Teenager Killed Moments After Leaving Theme Park

Every year before returning to school, every teenager hopes to have that “epic day.” Those rare moments will carry them through to the following summer and beyond.

What better way to end summer and start the school year than with a trip to Dollywood with your friends to capture the last waning moments of summer before heading back for another year?

13-year-old Aidan Linville had his “epic day” on a trip to Dollywood with his local church group. Family friends say that Linville rode every single ride and even got blisters on his feet from walking around the theme park all day.

Sadly, Aidan Linville’s day at Dollywood ended in tragedy after a crash took his life shortly after he left the park. Linville and his church group had just left the theme park in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, heading home to Sparta when they were involved in the crash.

Aidan’s family said that first responders tried to save the teenager, but his injuries from the car crash were too severe. He was pronounced dead at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville.

Tyler Brandes, the leader of Boy Scouts Troop 128 in Sparta, which Aidan had been a part of for the last few years, told a local Tennessee television station:

He just had a blast, a lot of fun, enjoying the rides and being with his friends. His dad is a single father; his dad is an amputee who lost his arm in an industrial accident, actually, so he was always helping his dad with things.

Aidan had just started eighth grade at White County Middle School. He was active in his church and Boy Scout Troop and was a huge fan of Marvel movies.

In a statement, Aidan’s family said:

Aidan was a bright light in our lives—full of unending energy, kindness and a spirit that touched everyone he met. He loved his family deeply, cherished his church community and formed lasting friendships through his involvement in Boy Scouts and school. His passing has left a void that can never be filled.

The family has started a GoFundMe in Aidan’s memory to help pay for funeral arrangements and medical expenses after his sudden passing.

This is the second tragic death outside a theme park in less than a week. A family in Texas was killed in a car crash with street racers after leaving Six Flags Over Texas last week.

You can donate to Aidan’s GoFundMe here.