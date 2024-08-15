Innocent Family Leaving Theme Park Killed in Fiery Crash With Street Racers

Nothing is more American than taking the family out for a day at a theme park. It is the basis for every commercial or ad for theme parks worldwide. It’s built as the perfect way to spend a day.

However, that American dream became a nightmare for one family after they left Six Flags Over Texas. The Rosales Family was hit by a car that was street racing at the time, killing four of the five family members in the vehicle.

The Rosales Family left Six Flags and had dinner out before heading home. While driving home, a red Dodge Charger collided with the family’s Chevy Traverse, causing the SUV to roll twice and burst into flames.

Jessie Rosales, his wife, Lorena, and children Anthony, 17, Stephanie,13, and Angel, 6, were all in the car at the time of the crash. Three of the family members were pronounced dead at the scene, and a fourth family member died en route to the hospital.

Anthony Rosales survived the crash but is in critical condition. Family members set up a GoFundMe to help pay for Anthony’s hospital bills and funeral expenses for the family. The GoFundMe reads:

His brother Jessie and sister Natalie have stepped up to help him through this physical battle, in addition to all the other battles they will face. This sweet sibling group has a long, hard road ahead of them physically, emotionally, and financially.

Authorities in North Texas have arrested two men who were street racing at the time and charged them with multiple felonies in the death of members of the Rosales Family.

Twenty-year-old Jaime Mesa was driving the red charger, and he has been charged with four counts of manslaughter, four counts of racing on a highway causing death, one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury, and one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second vehicle, a white Dodge Charger Daytona, fled the scene after the crash. Authorities later identified 22-year-old Antony Morales as the driver of the second vehicle. Morales was charged with four counts of racing on a highway causing death and one count of racing on a highway causing serious bodily injury.

You can donate to the Rosales Family’s GoFundMe here.