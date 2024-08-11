Home » Theme Parks

Six Flags Employees Shoving Match Ends up Taking Out Guest

Entrance of Six Flags America featuring a large building with white pillars and a triangular pediment displaying the park's name. Ticket booths are visible below, with employees assisting eager visitors, surrounded by signs and people. The sky is partly cloudy.

Credit: Six Flags

It’s been over a month since the Six Flags/Cedar Fair merger created Six Flags Entertainment. After the merger, guests had high hopes for the new theme park giant.

A person holds a fan of U.S. dollar bills in front of a Six Flags amusement park entrance sign, reminiscent of a Cedar Fair park. The sign features a colorful logo with flags, and American flags are flying on flagpoles behind it. Surrounding the sign are manicured shrubs and flower beds.
Credit: Inside The Magic

Guests hoped this new theme park merger would mean new rides and attractions at every park in North America and better guest services.

The hope was that Cedar Fair would get some of the roller coasters and thrill rides at many of the Six Flags Parks and that every Six Flags Park would get some of the training and service that Cedar Fair was known for.

Despite the high hopes and the new Six Flags, many fans have been disappointed by the service and staff at the latest theme park giant. Guests have found limited staff at some parks, and a new restrictive policy was instituted to quell any dissent about the parks online.

At Six Flags, employees and guests alike are riding an inverted roller coaster with their legs dangling, some holding onto the harness and others raising their hands. The track twists above them against a cloudy sky, and the riders appear to be in the midst of an upside-down loop.
Credit: Six Flags America

However, one woman took to social media this week to share a story about an incident while spending the day at one of the theme parks with her family.

She reported that two park employees were roughhousing while she was unloading from a roller coaster. The two park employees pushed each other on her as she tried to disembark.

When the guest asked fans on social media to guess the park, nearly everyone guessed one of the Six Flags Parks but quickly narrowed it down to Six Flags America in Maryland.

While the situation was dangerous for the woman involved, it also raised safety concerns for the employees, who could have pushed each other in front of the ride as it entered the station.

One person on social media responded:

The staff at Six Flags America should be fired. They are openly unprofessional. 

Many of the staff at Six Flags theme parks are part-time employees, and many are teenagers. Hopefully, this problem was just one incident experienced by a guest on a bad day at the park and not a sign of the type of employees guests can expect at every Six Flags Park.

Perhaps Six Flags America could have done something to right this situation for this family whose safety was put at risk by the workers’ immaturity.

