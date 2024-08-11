Six Flags Employees Shoving Match Ends up Taking Out Guest

It’s been over a month since the Six Flags/Cedar Fair merger created Six Flags Entertainment. After the merger, guests had high hopes for the new theme park giant.

Related: A Month into the Six Flags/Cedar Fair Merger and Guests Are Already Seeing Ride/Restaurant Closures

Guests hoped this new theme park merger would mean new rides and attractions at every park in North America and better guest services.

The hope was that Cedar Fair would get some of the roller coasters and thrill rides at many of the Six Flags Parks and that every Six Flags Park would get some of the training and service that Cedar Fair was known for.

Despite the high hopes and the new Six Flags, many fans have been disappointed by the service and staff at the latest theme park giant. Guests have found limited staff at some parks, and a new restrictive policy was instituted to quell any dissent about the parks online.

Related: Just Weeks into the Merger, Six Flags/Cedar Fair are Already Starting to Fray

However, one woman took to social media this week to share a story about an incident while spending the day at one of the theme parks with her family.

She reported that two park employees were roughhousing while she was unloading from a roller coaster. The two park employees pushed each other on her as she tried to disembark.

When the guest asked fans on social media to guess the park, nearly everyone guessed one of the Six Flags Parks but quickly narrowed it down to Six Flags America in Maryland.

While the situation was dangerous for the woman involved, it also raised safety concerns for the employees, who could have pushed each other in front of the ride as it entered the station.

let’s play GUESS THE PARK ⁉️😱🎉 two ride operators were fooling around in a station. somehow they PUSHED EACH OTHER ON TOP OF ME while i was just trying to get off of the coaster guess the park — angela rode The Marathon at Canada’s Wonderland (@its_gp_angella) August 10, 2024

One person on social media responded:

The staff at Six Flags America should be fired. They are openly unprofessional.

Many of the staff at Six Flags theme parks are part-time employees, and many are teenagers. Hopefully, this problem was just one incident experienced by a guest on a bad day at the park and not a sign of the type of employees guests can expect at every Six Flags Park.

Perhaps Six Flags America could have done something to right this situation for this family whose safety was put at risk by the workers’ immaturity.