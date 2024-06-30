Home » Movies & TV

Welcome to Dollywood: Parton Shows Ryan Reynolds She’s the Boss

in Movies, Movies & TV, Music, Television

Posted on by Rick Lye Leave a comment
On the left, Deadpool, a masked character in a red and black suit, stands outdoors. On the right, a woman with blonde hair wearing a white, embellished outfit is passionately singing on stage while raising her right arm.

Credit: Dolly Parton and Marvel

We like to think that all celebrities exist in a world that regular people cannot enter. Somehow, they are all friends and hang out together at exclusive clubs that no ordinary people are allowed to enter.

Dolly Parton in a colorful, patterned jacket and blue jeans, gesturing with both arms wide open in front of a large window with green trees visible outside.
Credit: Butterfly Records

Related: Forget Retirement, Legend Dolly Parton is Working on a ‘Secret’ Massive Project

But then we get these odd celebrity pairings that make us wonder if that is actually true. One of those weird pairings happened last week when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tried to punk Dolly Parton over her new-found Welsh Ancestry.

Sadly, Reynolds and McElhenney learned the hard way that you don’t mess with Dolly Parton.

The video starts with Dolly Parton on the screen, and she says:

You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry. Well, I was tickled to learn that and I was even more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas.

Parton received a scarf featuring the Wrexham Association Football Club logo, which Reynolds and McElhenney own.

A person in a red and black superhero costume, unmistakably resembling Deadpool, stands confidently in front of an overturned black vehicle. The cityscape background features tall buildings under a clear sky as the character strikes a bold pose, one arm held high.
Credit: 20th Century Studios

Parton soon learns that the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas are not the same thing as Reynolds and McElhenney arrive on screen.

Reynolds and Mcelhenney must explain to Dolly Parton that they just pulled a trick on her to promote their Hulu docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

But the country legend was not about to let herself be fooled. When the two actors appeared on screen, Parton asked, “Who  are you?” As Reynolds tries to explain that McElhenny stars in several successful TV shows, Parton responds, “I know Mac.”

The two stars then explain the show about Wrexham AFC to the country music legend. The video ends with Parton telling Reynolds, “Don’t push it, other guy.”

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham premiered in May, and all episodes are now available on Hulu.

This is an ego check for Reynolds as he is about to return to the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) hits theaters in less than a month, and Marvel and Disney desperately need another hit from the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film.

Despite taking a shot at Reynolds, Dolly Parton still has her “nice” image intact. In her lifetime, the country music legend has given away millions of dollars to help poor students in her home county, Sevier County, Tennessee, and millions of books through the Dollywood Foundation.

Through her foundation, she helped lower the dropout rate from 35 percent to six, a fantastic accomplishment for anyone.

It’s good to know that no matter how big you get, you’re not a massive star unless Dolly Parton knows your name. Congratulations, Mac.

Which of these three celebrities would you like to spend time with? 

in Movies, Movies & TV, Music, Television

Rick Lye

Rick is an avid Disney fan. He first went to Disney World in 1986 with his parents and has been hooked ever since. Rick is married to another Disney fan and is in the process of turning his two children into fans as well. When he is not creating new Disney adventures, he loves to watch the New York Yankees and hang out with his dog, Buster. In the fall, you will catch him cheering for his beloved NY Giants.

Be the first to comment!