Welcome to Dollywood: Parton Shows Ryan Reynolds She’s the Boss

We like to think that all celebrities exist in a world that regular people cannot enter. Somehow, they are all friends and hang out together at exclusive clubs that no ordinary people are allowed to enter.

But then we get these odd celebrity pairings that make us wonder if that is actually true. One of those weird pairings happened last week when Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney tried to punk Dolly Parton over her new-found Welsh Ancestry.

Sadly, Reynolds and McElhenney learned the hard way that you don’t mess with Dolly Parton.

The video starts with Dolly Parton on the screen, and she says:

You may have seen my recent announcement about possibly having Welsh ancestry. Well, I was tickled to learn that and I was even more tickled when I received a lovely gift from the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas.

Parton received a scarf featuring the Wrexham Association Football Club logo, which Reynolds and McElhenney own.

Parton soon learns that the Welsh Board of Tourism and Docudramas are not the same thing as Reynolds and McElhenney arrive on screen.

Reynolds and Mcelhenney must explain to Dolly Parton that they just pulled a trick on her to promote their Hulu docuseries Welcome to Wrexham.

But the country legend was not about to let herself be fooled. When the two actors appeared on screen, Parton asked, “Who are you?” As Reynolds tries to explain that McElhenny stars in several successful TV shows, Parton responds, “I know Mac.”

The two stars then explain the show about Wrexham AFC to the country music legend. The video ends with Parton telling Reynolds, “Don’t push it, other guy.”

Season three of Welcome to Wrexham premiered in May, and all episodes are now available on Hulu.

This is an ego check for Reynolds as he is about to return to the MCU. Deadpool & Wolverine (2024) hits theaters in less than a month, and Marvel and Disney desperately need another hit from the Reynolds and Hugh Jackman film.

Despite taking a shot at Reynolds, Dolly Parton still has her “nice” image intact. In her lifetime, the country music legend has given away millions of dollars to help poor students in her home county, Sevier County, Tennessee, and millions of books through the Dollywood Foundation.

Through her foundation, she helped lower the dropout rate from 35 percent to six, a fantastic accomplishment for anyone.

It’s good to know that no matter how big you get, you’re not a massive star unless Dolly Parton knows your name. Congratulations, Mac.

Which of these three celebrities would you like to spend time with?