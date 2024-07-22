Coaster That Killed Two People Nearly Misses Another Tragic Accident

Some roller coasters seem to have a life of their own, with a backstory and history. And some roller coasters would like everyone to forget that they have a backstory and history.

The All-American Triple Loop Coaster at Indiana Beach theme park in Monticello, Indiana, did not start its life there, but its sordid history came to light this week after a near accident at the park.

Before coming to Indiana Beach, the All-American Triple Loop was called Magnum Force and was located at La Feria Chapultepec Magico theme park in Mexico City. It was there that this ride cost two people their lives.

In September 2019, at La Feria, the last car of Magnum Force derailed, killing two people and injuring five others. After a lengthy investigation, the Mexican government found that La Feria Chapultepec Magico failed to do routine maintenance, and the coaster’s tracks, supports, and cars had deteriorated due to the coaster being run faster than it should have been.

Fast forward to 2020. Indiana Beach bought the roller coaster, and after an extensive refurbishment that lasted three and a half years, Magnum Force reopened it as the All-American Triple Loop.

HOLY HELL, Triple Loop just rolled back with a train full of people on it….tore through the station with the smell of burnt rubber and smoke everywhere.@IndianaBeach pic.twitter.com/ROHUwz0SPq — Melba (@JoeMelba) July 20, 2024

However, some of the coaster’s old demons came back this weekend. Guests report that the coaster’s car “tore through the station with the smell of burnt rubber and smoke everywhere.”

Guests waiting for the next ride watched as the car blew through the brakes set up to stop at the station and continued down the tracks.

Indiana Beach officials have not commented on the ride blowing through the station. There were also no reports of guests being injured during the incident.

Other Indiana Beach Issues

Besides the safety issue, guests have also complained about another problem at the Indiana Beach theme park: water. Guests report that all water fountains have been removed from the park, and the only way to get water is to bring your own sealed bottle or purchase water from the park.

Hey @IndianaBeach , are you fucking kidding me that there are no water fountains ("we took them out during COVID" yet you didn't enforce masks), I can't bring a metal water bottle in, AND you want to charge me $4 to fill up a purchased bottle from the tap? There is no shade here pic.twitter.com/O6IuagBDEt — Melba (@JoeMelba) July 20, 2024

One guest who complained to Indiana Beach officials was told that the refillable fountains were removed during COVID, and the official said, “I’m not quite sure why they haven’t been put back in.”

Guests also complained that the amusement park charged them $4 to refill a plastic water bottle that they purchased from the park. After paying for the refill, the bottle was filled with tap water.

Great to see this is an issue 2 years later. A lot of people don't even buy disposable water bottles because of how wasteful of a product they are. pic.twitter.com/PL0yWfv3zC — Kroll (@AnalytiKroll) July 20, 2024

Guests always complain about the prices at theme parks, but most parks will offer guests free tap water, especially with temperatures in the 90s across the country.

Water is a must in a park with little shade, and it’s too bad the park does not provide it for guests.

