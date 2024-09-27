Florida Theme Park at Epicenter of Deadly Storm Gives Major Update to Millions

A Tampa Bay theme park is updating millions about resuming operations after Hurricane Helene landed just hours ago. Here’s what people need to know.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Shuts Down After Helene Intensified

Over 4 million residents across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas faced power outages on Friday morning after Hurricane Helene, a powerful Category 4 storm, made landfall late Thursday. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Helene struck Florida’s Big Bend region with winds of up to 140 mph and brought dangerous storm surges. Significant flooding has been reported along Florida’s coast, with record surge levels observed in Tampa.

Before Helene’s arrival, forecasters had predicted storm surges as high as 20 feet, raising severe alarm. A flash flood emergency is in effect for Atlanta, and parts of North Carolina are under mandatory evacuation orders due to rising rivers threatening local communities. Forecasters predict Helene will shift northwest and slow down as it moves into the Tennessee Valley today and Saturday.

On Thursday, the storm landed about 10 miles west-southwest of Perry, Florida, at 11:10 p.m. ET. Its effects have been felt widely, causing damage across the Southeast and into parts of the mid-Atlantic as Helene continues to lose strength. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay temporarily closed its doors on Thursday in response to Hurricane Helene, prioritizing the safety of its ambassadors, guests, and animals.

Learn more about our Weather-or-Not Assurance program, and eligibility: click here – @BuschGardens on X

The Theme Park Assesses the Situation Before Making a Final Decision

As Hurricane Helene unleashed flooding and wind damage across the Tampa Bay area, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay temporarily closed to allow staff to assess the extent of the damage. The hurricane landed in Florida’s Big Bend region as a catastrophic Category 4 storm on Thursday night, bringing destructive winds of around 140 mph and a significant storm surge. Helene’s impact was severe in the Tampa Bay area, with extensive flooding leading to hundreds of water rescues in coastal regions.

Stay tuned to our website and social media channels for updates. – @BuschGardens on X

Additionally, strong winds caused numerous power lines and trees to topple. Busch Gardens Tampa Bay chose to close before the storm to prioritize safety amid life-threatening weather conditions. Busch Gardens and Adventure Island Water Park were shut down on Thursday, September 26.

Normal operations were expected to resume today, Friday, September 27. While Adventure Island has reopened, Busch Gardens remained closed earlier for damage assessment. After careful evaluation, the park has announced it will resume operations at 1 p.m. EST.

Some Fun Information About the Park

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, known for its thrilling rides and immersive animal experiences, is set to unveil several new attractions in 2024 that promise to enhance the guest experience and further solidify its reputation as a top-tier amusement park. Among the highlights is the eagerly anticipated Tropical Storm, a state-of-the-art water coaster featuring a unique blend of roller coaster elements and water thrills. This attraction is designed to simulate the rush of a tropical storm, complete with rapid descents and unexpected twists that will leave riders breathless.

In addition to the new ride, Busch Gardens is enhancing its existing animal exhibits, focusing on conservation and education. The park will introduce an expanded area dedicated to African wildlife, where guests can learn about endangered species and the efforts being made to protect them. Interactive exhibits and educational programs will engage visitors of all ages, providing a deeper understanding of these animals’ vital role in their ecosystems.

“Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is committed to providing unforgettable experiences while promoting conservation efforts,” said park president Steve W. “Our new attractions and enhancements reflect our dedication to thrilling entertainment and wildlife education.” Guests can also look forward to a revamped seasonal event lineup, including the return of the popular Howl-O-Scream taking place right now and a revamped Christmas Town celebration during the holiday season.

Stop what you’re doing! Howl-O-Scream has been nominated as USA TODAY 10Best Theme Park Halloween Event. Help us secure that top spot by voting daily through October 21 here: Click Here – @BuschGardens on X

These events will feature themed entertainment, specialty food options, and festive décor, making Busch Gardens a must-visit destination for families and thrill-seekers. As the park prepares for these exciting developments, visitors can anticipate a summer filled with adventure and learning at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, reinforcing its status as a leader in both the amusement and conservation sectors. For more information on upcoming attractions and events, guests are encouraged to visit the Busch Gardens website or follow the park on social media for real-time updates.

