Netflix Says Goodbye to ‘Stranger Things’ Icon Ahead of Final Season

Netflix’s Stranger Things is moving on in a big way.

While many companies have tried their hand at the streaming game, few creations have proven to be as popular or as culture-defining as Netflix’s Stranger Things. Envisioned as a nostalgic throwback to classic 80s movies like E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982), The Thing (1982), and The Goonies (1985) while also being a modern-day sci-fi thriller, Stranger Things sees a group of kids uncover mysteries in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.

The show’s now-beloved ensemble cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, all of whom have been propelled to stardom by their roles in Stranger Things. The series also includes several Hollywood icons, including regulars like David Harbour and Winona Ryder.

The show premiered in 2016 and slowly developed a larger audience as each season progressed. Now, in 2024, Stranger Things is one of the most ubiquitous and recognizable brands in pop culture, with the show capping off its season 4 on a high note back in 2022.

Fans have eagerly been awaiting Sranger Things‘ fifth and final season, with exciting plot details yet to be resolved. In the latest update, one of Stranger Things most iconic sets comes down, with Netflix wrapping up production on season 5.

Demolition of the Hawkins school building featured throughout the show has started as production on season five of Stranger Things nears completion.

A decent chunk of Stranger Things takes place at Hawkins High School, a fictional school created just for the Netflix series. This school is featured in numerous scenes and has become iconic within the Stranger Things community.

Twitter/X user SThingsSpoilers shared a few images of the building during its demolition, marking the end of an era.

UPDATE: Demolition has officially started at the Hawkins School set. Goodbye, Hawkins School 🫡 pic.twitter.com/xZoGRkfwoP — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) September 25, 2024

The school’s actual filming location is Patrick Henry High School in Stockbridge, Georgia. During the show, the same location was also used as Hawkins Middle School.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Stranger Things‘ fifth and final season in 2025, though an official release date has not yet been announced.

Creators Matt and Ross Duffer told Deadline last year that they hope season five “sticks the landing.”

“Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer said last year. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer. It’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings.”

