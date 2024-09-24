‘Harry Potter’ Doesn’t Need to Be Rebooted, Says Dumbledore’s Son

The Harry Potter franchise doesn’t need a television reboot, according to a critically acclaimed actor who just happens to be the son of the iconic star who portrayed Albus Dumbledore.

Jared Harris, star of the beloved AMC drama Mad Men, the Netflix series The Crown, and the ongoing Apple TV+ sci-fi show Foundation, is not really up for a new Harry Potter adaptation. As one of the more critically praised actors currently working, his opinion would be noteworthy by itself, but it also bears mentioning that he is the son of Richard Harris, the legendary Irish actor who portrayed Albus Dumbledore in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002).

In a recent interview with The Independent, Jared Harris was asked if he would consider taking up the role of Dumbledore in the new HBO television series adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World series. It makes sense, to some degree; Harris is almost the same age as his father was when the latter took on the role, and there would be a certain fan service to casting him. It also seems that the HBO series might be having some trouble finding actors, but that’s a whole other issue.

Regardless of how fans might feel about the younger Harris in the role of Headmaster of Hogwarts, he’s not up for it. In fact, his response was short and pithy. He said merely, “No, thank you.”

However, Jared Harris did follow up with some words about the Harry Potter television series, saying, “Also, I mean, why do it? I don’t understand. The films were fantastic – leave them alone.”

Granted, the actor allowed that there was room for “a lot of storytelling” in the new television series, given that Rowling’s book series will be adapted across a planned seven seasons of narrative rather than relatively short movies. It still doesn’t sound like he cares much for the idea, but it’s also pretty silly to think that Warner Bros. Discovery would let a prime piece of IP go unused for any length of time.

Professor Albus Dumbledore was initially portrayed by Richard Harris in the film series until he passed away in 2002. Reportedly, his family hoped that fellow acting icon and close friend of Harris Peter O’Toole would replace him, but ultimately, Michael Gambon was cast. The Fantastic Beasts prequel films saw the role of young Dumbledore filled by Jude Law, and there is currently no word on who may take the role for the new reboot. At least we know it won’t be this particular Harris.

Do you think the Harry Potter television series will be a success?