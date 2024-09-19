J.K. Rowling Abandons ‘Harry Potter,’ Announces New Sci-Fi Series

J.K. Rowling is moving even further away from Harry Potter and says she will work on a new science fiction project.

J.K. Rowling is, by far, best known for creating the Harry Potter franchise of books, films, theme parks, and so forth, along with her extremely controversial and vocal social media presence.

However, she has produced other books, including the mystery novel The Casual Vacancy (2012), the children’s books The Ickabog (2020) and The Christmas Pig (2021). More notably, she also writes the the Cormoran Strike series under the pen name Robert Galbraith, which has been adapted into a BBC mystery series.

It seems that amongst her most recent cultural crisis, triggered by her dogged attacks on not one but two different Olympian athletes, J.K. Rowling has some new non-Wizarding World books in the works. Based on Rowling’s own words, one of them will be her first foray into sci-fi.

J.K. Rowling recently posted on Twitter/X (in response to a long series of posts about The National, a Scottish newspaper, for some reason): “There are three different books I could do after Strike, all of which I’ve started because I’m a deranged workaholic. The one I’m planning to finish first is futuristic, but not a space odyssey, sorry. Definitely earthbound.”

Given that, for better or worse, J.K. Rowling is one of the most notable living authors working in the fantasy genre, it is notable that she seems to be shifting gears. Granted, Rowling said “futuristic” rather than science fiction and specified that it was not a “space odyssey,” but the genre is pretty flexible.

In recent years, the Harry Potter franchise (the rights to much of which are owned by Warner Bros. Discovery and NBCUniversal) has been drifting away from strict association with its controversial creator. It may seem now that Rowling is interested in delving into something new herself.

