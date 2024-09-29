All of Marvel’s Female-Led Projects, Ranked From Worst to Best

Okay, so this sounds bad. Like I’m pitting women against each other, and comparing them to judge a clear winner.

Instead, I posit that we take a deep dive across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), and compare the objective markers of success from reviews and the like, alongside the fan response to these projects.

Is the female-led MCU truly all that bad?

With the recent reception to Disney+ (Disney Plus) Marvel Television series Agatha All Along seemingly spelling a positive comeback for the MCU into fans’ good graces, there’s been chatter online. That Disney is finally putting an end to the “M-She-U” hate train with a genuinely well-produced, high-quality, female-led story.

Now, of course, the naysayers rose up to demean the show, calling for those sympathetic to their “anti-woke” rhetoric to boycott the queer, female-led Marvel show.

What’s up With Agatha All Along?

Marvel Studios’ first Disney+ original series, WandaVision (2021), was designed by Kevin Feige to broaden the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and its Multiverse Saga, leading to two exciting spinoffs.

The first, Vision Quest, will feature Paul Bettany reprising his role as White Vision, exploring his journey after WandaVision as he starts a robot family of his own. The second, Agatha All Along, is a Halloween-themed series centered on Kathryn Hahn’s character, Agatha Harkness, which premiered on September 18.

Originally titled Agatha: House of Harkness, the show underwent several name changes, including Agatha: Coven of Chaos and Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, with Marvel Studios even teasing the name Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe as part of a clever marketing gimmick. The title has now been finalized as Agatha All Along, a nod to the fan-favorite jingle from WandaVision.

The Kathryn Hahn-led coven of misfit witches embarks on a magical journey down the legendary Witches’ Road, facing a series of “tricks and trials. ” New episodes are released every Wednesday.

Directed by WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer, Agatha All Along embraces a playful, campy vibe while dishing out spooks in spades — perfect for the Halloween season. Drawing inspiration from WandaVision‘s hit songs, like “Agatha All Along,” the show explores a fresh blend of horror and musical theater within the MCU.

What's the purpose of this exercise, you may be wondering? Well, it's to take a look at the vast range in quality within the MCU, and demonstrate that the MCU is inherently flawed, being an ambitious interconnected universe — running the gamut from badly received to highly praised.

In this ranking, I’ll refer to the more objective Rotten Tomatoes score, alongside the more subjective general perception.

8. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

Reception: Mixed to negative

Mixed to negative Strengths: Humorous take, breaks the fourth wall, Tatiana Maslany’s performance as She-Hulk was praised.

Humorous take, breaks the fourth wall, Tatiana Maslany’s performance as She-Hulk was praised. Weaknesses: Inconsistent tone, uneven CGI, and a divisive finale.

Inconsistent tone, uneven CGI, and a divisive finale. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 77%

77% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 33%

7. Eternals (2021)

Reception: Mixed, polarizing among fans and critics

Mixed, polarizing among fans and critics Strengths: Ambitious storytelling, strong ensemble cast (especially Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie), unique visuals and themes for the MCU.

Ambitious storytelling, strong ensemble cast (especially Gemma Chan and Angelina Jolie), unique visuals and themes for the MCU. Weaknesses: Overstuffed plot, pacing issues, not as engaging for some viewers.

Overstuffed plot, pacing issues, not as engaging for some viewers. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 47%

47% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 77%

6. Captain Marvel (2019)

Reception: Positive, though somewhat divisive

Positive, though somewhat divisive Strengths: Brie Larson’s portrayal of a powerful female hero, ’90s nostalgia, strong box office performance.

Brie Larson’s portrayal of a powerful female hero, ’90s nostalgia, strong box office performance. Weaknesses: Predictable plot, flat character development, lacks emotional depth for some viewers.

Predictable plot, flat character development, lacks emotional depth for some viewers. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 79%

79% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 45%

5. The Marvels (2023)

Reception: Mixed

Mixed Strengths: Fun, light-hearted, strong chemistry between the leads (Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris).

Fun, light-hearted, strong chemistry between the leads (Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris). Weaknesses: Lack of depth, weaker plot compared to other MCU films.

Lack of depth, weaker plot compared to other MCU films. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 63%

63% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 84%

4. Black Widow (2021)

Reception: Positive, though with some mixed responses

Positive, though with some mixed responses Strengths: Scarlett Johansson’s performance, Florence Pugh’s breakout as Yelena Belova, action sequences.

Scarlett Johansson’s performance, Florence Pugh’s breakout as Yelena Belova, action sequences. Weaknesses: Released too late in the timeline, generic villain, lackluster third act.

Released too late in the timeline, generic villain, lackluster third act. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 79%

79% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 91%

3. Ms. Marvel (2022)

Reception: Positive, particularly among younger audiences

Positive, particularly among younger audiences Strengths: Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan, vibrant and culturally rich storytelling, coming-of-age themes.

Iman Vellani’s portrayal of Kamala Khan, vibrant and culturally rich storytelling, coming-of-age themes. Weaknesses: Second half loses focus, pacing issues.

Second half loses focus, pacing issues. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 98%

98% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 80%

2. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023)

Reception: Overwhelmingly positive

Overwhelmingly positive Strengths: Emotional depth, strong character arcs for Nebula and Gamora, great ensemble cast, action, and humor.

Emotional depth, strong character arcs for Nebula and Gamora, great ensemble cast, action, and humor. Weaknesses: Some pacing issues.

Some pacing issues. Rotten Tomatoes (Critics): 81%

81% Rotten Tomatoes (Audience): 94%

1. WandaVision (2021)