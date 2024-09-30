Original ‘Elm Street’ Actors on Returning for Anime Reboot

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) is one of the most iconic horror films of all time. Directed by Wes Craven, who later went on to helm another classic in Scream (1996), the supernatural slasher introduced the terrifying antagonist, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), a sadistic, disfigured serial killer who torments and kills teenagers in their dreams.

The creative playground of the dream world, combined with the high stakes for the film’s lead characters (Heather Langenkamp’s Nancy Thompson and Johnny Depp’s Glen Lantz) who desperately try to stay awake, truly set A Nightmare on Elm Street apart from any other slasher on the scene at the time, such as the Halloween and Friday the 13th films.

Robert Englund’s portrayal of Freddy Krueger is also considered legendary among horror fans and critics. But he didn’t just flawlessly embody the character in a physical sense — he used a mix of menace and dark humor to make Freddy terrifying and oddly relatable. Englund played Freddy in eight films, cementing his status as the face of the franchise.

In addition to Englund, the film featured a talented cast: Heather Langenkamp as lead final girl, Nancy Thompson, Johnny Depp as her boyfriend, Glen Lantz, and John Saxon as her father, Donald Thompson. These memorable characters contributed enormously to the film’s success, giving as much life to the real-world just as Freddy does to the dream world.

Wes Craven’s 1984 classic spawned several sequels and extended media. A remake based directly on the original film was released in 2010, but despite being a box office hit, it failed to impress fans and critics, with many unimpressed by the film’s lack of creativity, and some taking issue with Jackie Earl Haley’s performance as Freddy Krueger.

Talks of a new reboot have been circulating for years. Despite other iconic slasher franchises continuing to churn out new installments, A Nightmare on Elm Street appears to have fallen by the wayside, which many believe is due to the Wes Craven Estate retaining the rights (although New Line Cinema continues to have global ownership of the Elm Street franchise).

However, in a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Robert Englund and Heather Langenkamp were asked about the possibility of a future A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot.

“Now, I know you’ve mentioned being done physically playing Freddy, but has there ever been any talks about doing an R-rated animated [A Nightmare on Elm Street] film where the two of you could voice Freddy and Nancy?” the interviewers asked the actors.

“That’s a great idea,” Englund said. “Let’s go for it. We’ll have lunch! No, no, that’s a great idea. Well, you know, Freddy’s made appearances in some sophisticated games, but I’m thinking that would be a great idea. A nice, dark, animated Nightmare on Elm Street.”

The idea of adapting A Nightmare on Elm Street into anime would present some unique opportunities. Anime’s distinct characteristic visual storytelling can offer an intriguing reinterpretation of the world created by Wes Craven. Much like the dream world itself, anime is a creative playground in its own right. By embracing the stylized animation, an anime could delve deeper into the nightmarish landscape Krueger inhabits.

At the end of the interview, Englund expresses his desire to see an Elm Street prequel, saying,” “I would almost like to see a prequel to A Nightmare on Elm Street where we see Freddy, you know, go to jail, you know, go to court, courtroom drama, he gets off, the lawyers could be really interesting characters, could be real sleazy ambulance chasers.”

“Freddy gets off, he gloats on the courthouse steps,” he adds. “He’s not Freddy yet, he’s not burned yet. He’s whoever that person is, we got more insight into he, and his wife and child.”

Talks of A Nightmare on Elm Street prequel have done the rounds for years, and this isn’t the first time Robert Englund has put forward the idea.

Though we get many glimpses of Freddy Krueger before his death in some of the films, they never delve into his life as a serial killer or the events leading up to his demise at the hands of the Elm Street parents. Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) teases elements of this, but the film remains one of the most disliked entries in the entire franchise.

Alternatively, a prequel could ruin the mystique of the original 1984 film by answering questions about Freddy Krueger no one wants the answers to.

Watch the full interview here.

While it’s unlikely Robert Englund will ever reprise his role as Freddy Krueger in a future film, the horror legend is set to host a screening of A Nightmare on Elm Street at Emagine Novi on November 9, which marks 40th anniversary of the original 1984 film’s release.

The star will also take part in a live Q&A session. For more information, visit MotorCityComicCon.com.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4K Release

A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s 4K HD will be released on October 1. The remastered edition promises enhanced visuals and audio, allowing fans to experience the chilling atmosphere of the 1984 classic like never before.

The “A Nightmare on Elm Street 40th Anniversary Ultimate Collectors Edition with Steelbook” includes alternate takes, alternate endings, filmmaking secrets, commentaries from director Wes Craven and stars Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Robert Englund, documentaries/featurettes such as The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror, Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares, and an interactive trivia track.

Physical extras include a rigid slipcase, booklet, double-sided poster, and art cards.

The release is currently only set for the United Kingdom. You can now pre-order A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s 4K steelbook on Amazon UK.

Would you like to see an anime Elm Street reboot or a prequel? Or perhaps an anime prequel? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!