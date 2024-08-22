Brutal Storm Wrecks Halloween Horror Nights Locations at Universal Park

A powerful and deadly storm swept Central Florida yesterday, grounding all flights at Orlando International Airport and causing widespread damage across Universal Orlando Resort.

A severe storm swept Central Florida yesterday, prompting Orlando International Airport to ground all flights temporarily. The storm, characterized by intense lightning, heavy rain, and strong winds, led airport officials to halt operations as a safety precaution for passengers and staff. Flights were delayed for several hours, causing significant disruptions to travel plans for hundreds of visitors to the region.

Airport authorities closely monitored the situation, coordinating with airlines to ensure the safety of all flights before resuming operations. As the storm subsided, flights gradually resumed, but the delays had a ripple effect, with many travelers experiencing extended waits or rebooking. Passengers were urged to remain patient and informed through airline notifications and the airport’s official channels.

Despite the disruptions, the swift response by the airport staff helped minimize the potential impact of the severe weather event. The storm’s impact extended beyond the airport, affecting popular attractions like Universal Orlando Resort. Universal Studios Florida, in particular, experienced damage to some of its Halloween Horror Nights scare zones.

The strong winds damaged or displaced several props and decorations carefully set up for the annual event. Park officials are now repairing and replacing the affected elements to ensure the event can proceed as planned. Still, the storm’s impact has highlighted the challenges severe weather can pose to theme park operations during this time of year.

From the storm yesterday, some of the scar zones throughout the Universal theme park were damaged in different areas, with photos being shared to social media and even a section of the park being closed off to guests. Of course, when storm damage occurs inside a theme park like Universal, they are usually quick to attempt to fix and remedy the situation, especially with HHN 33 commencing so soon, as in a week.

Universal Orlando Resort diligently repairs and restores all props and attractions damaged by recent storms in preparation for the much-anticipated Halloween Horror Nights. With the event’s opening night just a week away, crews are on high alert, ensuring that every detail is addressed so guests can experience the complete terror and excitement of the park’s signature Halloween event.

The team at Universal is known for their dedication to delivering a seamless and immersive experience, and this year is no exception. Despite the challenges posed by the storm, the resort is committed to ensuring that everything is in place and ready for the event’s debut. Guests can expect fully prepared Halloween Horror Nights, with all scare zones, haunted houses, and special effects meticulously restored to provide the spine-chilling thrills that fans eagerly await each year.