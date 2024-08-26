Universal Guests Say Final Goodbye to Universal Theme Park as Long-Term Hiatus Begins

Last night, Universal allowed its guests to say goodbye to one of the most exciting and spectacular new offerings to grace Universal Orlando Resort this summer.

This past summer, Universal dropped a ton of new offerings for guests at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

At Islands of Adventure, Hogsmeade, which is the Wizarding World of Harry Potter section of the park, debuted The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts.

As Universal describes the show, “Come experience a dazzling spectacle of music and lights. On select nights, watch in awe from Hogsmeade™ village as projections are cast against the majestic backdrop of the castle. Embrace your Hogwarts pride as the four houses are celebrated in stunning light and sound. It’s a beautiful way to end your day at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.”

Universal Orlando Resort opened DreamWorks Land, which has Shrek’s Swamp come to life, a Trolls section, a Kung-Fu Panda section, as well as an all-new DreamWorks show catered toward a younger audience. Additionally, the Universal Mega Movie Parade debuted, and features floats from Back to the Future, Jaws, Jurassic Park, and E.T., Minions, Ghostbusters, Trolls, Kung-Fu Panda, and more.

We also saw the debut of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular.

Unveiled on June 14, the dazzling new show takes place over the lagoon inside Universal Studios Orlando, where guests can gather after dark to secure a prime spot in the Central Park section for an extraordinary display of lights, music, water, fireworks, and drones unlike anything seen elsewhere.

As the sun sets on your day of excitement in the parks, prepare for the highlight of your visit with the breathtaking CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular—a show that truly lives up to its name.

On select nights this summer, Universal Studios Orlando ticket holders will have the chance to stick around after dark and witness the story of Universal movies’ past, present, and future unfold in a mesmerizing light projection show. Senior Director of Entertainment Creative Development, Michael Aiello, described it as “an evolution of how Universal Orlando does nighttime shows.”

Speaking before the debut of CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular, Aiello set high expectations for a show that more than delivered.

“What you’re going to experience tonight is a journey through memorable movie moments, driven by the emotional power of music,” Aiello explained. “This is a seamless overture that will carry you through the 22-minute show, and we’re thrilled for you to experience it.”

The show is a “love letter” to the iconic films that have made Universal such a beloved movie studio, featuring characters like the Ghostbusters, Jaws, Shrek, The Minions, Bowser, and more, brought to life through the music that made them timeless.

While the show pays homage to Universal’s greatest cinematic achievements, it also represents the future of entertainment.

“We utilized 4K projection, more fountains than ever before, more lighting than ever before, and, for the first time, aerial drone technology to help tell this story,” Aiello explained.

He wasn’t exaggerating. The show features 228 fountains reaching heights of up to 131 feet, stunning 4K projection mapping that brings characters to life in 3D, an original score featuring newly arranged music for each scene, and over 600 drones. However, no single piece of technology steals the spotlight.

“This is not a drone show,” Aiello clarified. “This is a nighttime spectacular that, like a symphony, integrates drones in harmony with all our elements. It’s a beautiful show, and I’m very excited for you to experience it.”

And don’t worry about getting wet—the show may take place over the lagoon with fountains reaching incredible heights, but you’ll stay dry for the full 22 minutes in the comfort of Universal Studios Orlando’s Central Park. As for the jaw-dropping spectacle? That’s guaranteed.

You can watch the show below:

Yesterday, the show aired its final performance for the summer.

CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular is currently on hiatus until November, which is when Halloween Horror Nights will wrap up.

HHN typically holds a lagoon show for the event in the same location as CineSational. While a new name or announcement for this year’s show has yet to come out, it is likely that the lagoon will be once again in use. Universal Studios Florida will be closing much earlier during most of the Halloween Horror Nights season, closing between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m.

Last night, social media was flooded with many posts about the show, with guests and team members giving their temporary farewell to the new show.

Jason McManus, who worked on the show, shared, “With tonight being the last night of CineSational (for now) I think I finally relaxed and accepted that the show is open. Making things like this is a highly emotional experience. For most of us on this team, we put ourselves into this and it’s a very personal artform. Ideas change and evolve some things work, some things don’t.

Sometimes, terrible things break right before opening and we all panic. It’s the nature of the beast… We spend countless hours for months or even years putting these things together, but at the end of that road, we can stand proud of what we made. It’s a bonus when fans tell us they enjoy it too. CineSational will be back, and I can’t wait to see it return.

In this picture is Zack. He and I have worked together on every show since Cinematic Celebration. He’s incredibly talented and he’s just one of the many people on this team I’m beyond lucky to get to work with.”

As we mentioned, CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular will return in November. According to the Universal Studios Florida calendar, by November 23, the park will return to a 9:00 p.m. close, and, by the 25th, a 10:00 p.m. close.

Have you seen CineSational: A Symphonic Spectacular? Are you a fan of the new show?