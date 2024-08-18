Entitled Scooter Driver Sends Disney World Guest to Hospital

Disclaimer: Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney park operations.

If there is one thing you can be sure of, it’s that no matter what time of year or what day of the week you visit a Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Resort theme park, it will be crowded. Seemingly gone are the “off-seasons” and slow days in the middle of the week.

Nowadays, guests are more shocked when the theme parks are not busy, since it’s always expected that they’ll be packed. Disney has said that theme park attendance continues to go down, but it definitely doesn’t feel like it.

While visiting the theme parks, it’s always important to be aware of the people around you. That is especially true for those guests who might be punching strollers or using mobility scooters. At the same time, it is important for those pushing strollers or using scooters to be just as aware of where they are going.

If they are not, things can become dangerous, and guests might get hurt. Sadly, that is what happened to one woman who recently visited the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort.

Jennifer Moore sent out a heartfelt request on Facebook, asking guests to please be mindful of their surroundings when in the parks. She said that she was standing at a popcorn cart, asking a question, when an oblivious guest on an EVC (mobility scooter) ran over her foot. She pointed out that she was not standing in the walking path, the guest was just not paying attention.

This is just a PSA. Please be aware of your surroundings. I was at Disney on Monday 8/12 and got my foot ran over by someone on a disability motor scooter. I was over at a popcorn wagon asking for directions not even walking in the walk path so it does happen. I didn’t even make it on the first ride before I was taken away by ambulance. Needless to say my magical happy place didn’t feel so magical. I am only putting this out there so people are more aware of the dangers of those mobility scooters. Thank goodness my foot is not broken but deeply bruised and is putting me down for about 4 weeks. I hope everyone has a safe, happy magical time at Disney!

Unfortunately for Jennifer, it was not just a minor accident. Her Disney World trip had barely begun, and she had to be taken from the parks by ambulance to the local hospital. Thankfully, her foot was not broken, but she did suffer a severe sprain.

Many people who visit Disney parks need a scooter to help them get around, since they are unable to walk tens of thousands of steps every day. Sadly, their use of a scooter has really become a point of contention among guests — many think that scooter guests are entitled, while those who use scooters are tired of other guests acting like they don’t exist.

Almost everyone has a camera on them nowadays, which has led to the recording of some very bad scooter behavior. One such guest was a woman who would NOT let up on the horn on her EVC. She was attempting to get through the crowds, appearing to demand that they part for her.

There was just one problem, it was after the fireworks, and the people in front of her couldn’t go anywhere. Of course, that didn’t stop the woman from demanding that they move.

Some guests have no patience for people on mobility scooters, which has led to some disturbing confrontations. Earlier this year, a fight between two parties broke out at the Magic Kingdom when a woman in a scooter bumped into another party, knocking some things over.

One man immediately began screaming in the woman’s face. However, the entire thing appeared to be an accident, with the woman in question and her party apologizing for what happened.

The man was not having it and continued to scream. Things got so bad that a cast member was called over to break things up. The upsetting video served as a reminder that accidents happen. And you have to remember that not everything is done on purpose. An accident can be frustrating, but screaming in someone’s face is no way to solve the problem.

Are scooters easy to drive? Not for those who don’t use them regularly. Some of those people can be downright dangerous, injuring guests while avoiding any responsibility. Disney is constantly dealing with lawsuits from guests who were injured by someone in a scooter who was not paying attention. Like with Ms. Moore, scooters can cause serious injury, so being careful while behind the wheel of one is paramount.

Of course, guests also need to be considerate of those in scooters. You don’t always have the right of way, and scooters cannot stop on a dime, so DO NOT jump in front of them or cut them off. If you cut someone in a scooter off, and you are hit, you have no one to blame but yourself. Always keep your eyes and ears open. That ensures a safer and happier trip for everyone.

Who do you think is more at fault for scooter accidents? The scooter drivers or the surrounding guests? Let us know in the comments!