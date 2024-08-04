Scammers Siphon Billions From Desperate Disney World Guests

Home » Disney

The weather in Central Florida can be unpredictable. Over the past two weekends, all outdoor rides at Walt Disney World have shut down due to extreme rain, and that doesn’t even include the hurricane that will hit Florida this weekend.

However, as frustrating as it can be for the rides at Disney World to shut down, it’s even more upsetting when you arrive at Orlando International Airport only to find out that your flight has been delayed or canceled. Now, as you try to make your way home, you have to scramble to get assistance from the airline while thousands of others do the same.

In addition to the weather issues, airlines are still recovering from the Crowdstrike outage that took down the computer systems of dozens of airports and airlines.

As a consumer, you have very few options. You can wait in line for hours, only to be told there is very little the airline can do for you, or you can stay on hold to be told the same thing.

However, many travelers take to social media to complain about their canceled flights and the disruption to their vacation. This is where things can get dicey, and the scam comes into play.

Online scammers have used social media to find people complaining about canceled flights. They then contact those people to ask for flight numbers, credit card information, and addresses.

The Federal Trade Commission warns people not to post their canceled flight information or any other vacation details on social media to ensure they don’t get scammed.

The FTC said in a statement: 

Whether the issues are the result of an unprecedented event like the Crowdstrike glitch that grounded thousands of flights worldwide, or more common disturbances like weather delays, desperate travelers often turn to social media for help from the airlines.  Opportunistic scammers know this, and they’re lurking behind fake accounts trying to steal travelers’ information. 

The scammers ask passengers for a slew of information, like their booking confirmation number, phone number, or bank account. Or they send passengers to a spoofed site that harvests their personal information and use it to steal the passenger’s identity or rack up charges on their accounts.

Those involved in the scam pay close attention to airline websites and any weather-related delays in the area and prey on those seeking help through social media.

While it can be frustrating to wait in a line or on the phone, the FTC suggests that you speak directly to an airline employee rather than someone who contacts you seeking sensitive information.

Some experts believe that these types of scams cost consumers billions each year and could become a well-over-trillion-dollar business for scammers by 2026.

So, while it is frustrating to be stuck at the airport when you could be back at your Disney Resort, ensure you don’t give out your information to anyone who contacts you directly.

Have you ever been the victim of an online scam? 

