Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger Finally Makes Long-Awaited Return

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the landmark horror A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984).

The film, which introduced the iconic villain Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund), transformed the face of the genre, blending the then-typical slasher (only a relatively new breed at the time with the likes of Halloween and Friday the 13th) with disturbing supernatural elements only a creative genius like director Wes Craven could dream up.

The Success of A Nightmare on Elm Street

A Nightmare on Elm Street terrified an entire generation of moviegoers. If Steven Spielberg’s Jaws discouraged people in 1975 from getting anything above their ankles wet while at the beach, then Craven’s film stopped us from getting any proper sleep.

In fact, as it spawned several sequels that spanned the 18 years that followed its release (everything from the first sequel up until 2003’s Freddy vs. Jason), we were baggy-eyed for quite some time.

The 2010 reboot attempted to resurrect Freddy Krueger, with Jackie Earle Haley donning the fedora, red-and-green-striped sweater, and knives for fingers.

But, unfortunately, Freddy really should have stayed dead, because while the film grossed $117.7M against its $35M budget, making it a huge financial success, fans and critics were not impressed. Despite offering a visual upgrade of the 1984 film, the remake is criminally lacking in imagination.

Hopes for a Future Elm Street Reboot

Now, there’s a rumor that Blumhouse Pictures is secretly working on A Nightmare on Elm Street reboot, having apparently acquired the rights to the franchise from the Wes Craven Estate. While nothing has been confirmed, fans are hungry to see their favorite dream demon terrorizing teens on the big screen again. But we think we speak for most people when we say that they’d only be satisfied if Robert Englund reprises his role as Freddy.

Of course, Englund, 77, has long since put to bed any rumors or expectations of his return. The short story is that he’s simply “too old and thick” now — his words, not ours. Still, the actor is as synonymous with Freddy Krueger as, say, Hugh Jackman is with the X-Men superhero Logan/Wolverine.

We simply can’t imagine anyone else pulling off either of those roles other than the actors who’ve played them for so long (no offense, Jackie Earle Haley).

Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger Finally Returns

Fortunately, the coming months will see Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger return in another form.

Not in your nightmares, but in the form of a new figurine from Mezco Toyz. Per Collider, a brand-new collectible as part of Mezco’s “LDD Presents Living Dead Doll” line, Robert Englund’s horror icon has been reimagined as a “Talking Freddy Krueger” doll. Standing at 10 inches tall with five points of articulation, this is the stuff of nightmares.

That said, he’s also quite adorable, as the doll is bobble-headed — although it still captures Englund’s likeness.

But it isn’t just the legendary actor’s physical features the new figurine immortalizes, as it comes equipped with some of the character’s most iconic catchphrases that span all of the Elm Street movies, such as “Come to Freddy,” “You’re all my children now,” “Every town has an Elm Street,” and “You shouldn’t have buried me, I’m not dead.”

Where Can I Watch A Nightmare on Elm Street?

Later this year, A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) will haunt our dreams in high definition, following Halloween, Friday the 13th, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, all of which have already been given the 4K treatment.

Per Bloody Disgusting, the “A Nightmare on Elm Street Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4K steelbook” will feature alternate takes and filmmaking secrets, commentaries from director Wes Craven and stars stars Heather Langenkamp [Nancy Thompson], John Saxon [Donald Thompson], and Robert Englund [Freddy Krueger], documentaries/featurettes (The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror, Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares), and plenty more.

The release is only set for the UK, however, as all 4Ks are region-free, you should have no problem planning your sleepless nights when it hits shelves on December 31. You can now pre-order A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s 4K steelbook on Amazon UK.

Mezco’s Talking Freddy Krueger can be pre-ordered on the company’s official website now.

Would you like to see Robert Englund's Freddy Krueger return in a future Elm Street reboot?