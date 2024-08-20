Orlando Issues Authorized Warning for All Disney Travelers Issued, Trips Possibly Suspended

The current weather in Orlando is less than ideal, and if you are planning on flying in or out of Orlando International Airport to either start or end your Disney vacation, you may need to prepare to be flexible with your plans.

Florida, known as the “Sunshine State,” is paradoxically famous for its frequent rainfall, particularly during the summer months. The state’s subtropical climate results in a distinct wet season, typically spanning from late May through October.

During this period, it is not uncommon for daily afternoon thunderstorms to roll through, contributing to Florida’s high annual rainfall. However, the frequency and intensity of rain can vary significantly across the state, with Central Florida standing out for its unique weather patterns.

Central Florida, encompassing areas like Orlando, is known for its unpredictable weather. The region receives an average of around 50 inches of rain annually, with the majority falling during the summer months. June is typically the wettest month, with averages exceeding 7 inches of rain.

This rainfall is often delivered in short, intense bursts, usually accompanied by thunderstorms. These storms are driven by the interaction between the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, leading to the convergence of sea breezes over Central Florida.

Orlando, situated in the heart of Central Florida, experiences these weather patterns vividly. The city’s weather can shift rapidly from clear skies to torrential downpours, often within the span of an hour. Thunderstorms, while frequent, are typically brief, but their intensity can cause localized flooding and disrupt daily activities.

Orlando International Airport (MCO) is one of the busiest airports in the United States, serving millions of travelers each year (typically over 50,000,000). The frequent thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in Central Florida have a significant impact on airport operations, leading to flight delays and cancellations.

Even most recently, during Hurricane Debby, hundreds of flights were canceled, and hundreds more were delayed.

Over the past few years, the impact of Central Florida’s weather on air travel has become increasingly evident. Thunderstorms, which can lead to reduced visibility, turbulence, and lightning risks, are a primary cause of delays at MCO. The airport, like many others, implements ground stops and flow control measures during severe weather, which means flights are either delayed or rerouted.

Statistically, the summer months see the highest number of weather-related disruptions. According to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics, MCO ranks among the top airports in the U.S. for flight delays during the peak storm season. In some instances, delays can cascade, affecting flights across the country, especially for airlines that use MCO as a hub or major connection point.

Moreover, the increasing frequency of severe weather events, potentially linked to climate change, has exacerbated these issues. In recent years, Orlando International has had to deal with not only routine thunderstorms but also more intense weather systems, such as hurricanes and tropical storms, which can cause significant disruptions for days at a time. For example, Hurricane Ian in 2022 led to widespread flight cancellations and airport closures, stranding thousands of passengers.

While Orlando’s weather is a key part of its charm, it also presents challenges, particularly for air travel. The frequent rain and thunderstorms in Central Florida significantly impact operations at Orlando International Airport, leading to delays and cancellations, especially during the wet season. As weather patterns continue to evolve, airports and airlines will need to adapt to minimize disruption and ensure the safety and convenience of travelers.

According to Fox, this week in particular is set to be a very rainy one, with storms expected every day in Orlando; even right now, the majority of outdoor attractions (20 are listed on My Disney Experience) are closed down due to ongoing storms at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

EPCOT does not have any closures as Test Track, the only outdoor attraction, is currently under a massive refurbishment and will be closed until 2025.

Attractions like the Walt Disney World Railroad, Slinky Dog Dash, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain, Expedition Everest, and more are among the shuttered attractions. Unfortunately, even some indoor rides, which typically make for a great escape from the rain thanks to their indoor queue, are also closed, including Pirates of the Caribbean and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway. All of these closures are temporary, however, so the rides can reopen at any moment!

With these storms coming in, Orlando International Airport has already issued a warning for guests.

Their X account shared, “Weather Alert ⛈️ Due to weather conditions, airline operations may be impacted – flight/baggage delivery delays may occur. Please check with your airline directly for any updates regarding their operations. For airport status, visit: https://t.co/vm0yMYHS23. Thank you.”

Weather Alert ⛈️ Due to weather conditions, airline operations may be impacted – flight/baggage delivery delays may occur. Please check with your airline directly for any updates regarding their operations. For airport status, visit: https://t.co/vm0yMYHS23. Thank you. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 20, 2024

According to Flight Aware, at the time of this article’s publishing, there have already been 5 flight cancellations today, and 64 flight delays. With only half of the day gone by, and the storms having just begun, it appears that per MCO’s weather alert, the airport expects that number to go up. If you are traveling today, be sure to check your flight status before heading to the airport.

Of course, delays or cancellations can occur much closer to take-off time, but if a change in your flight is announced ahead of time, it could save you either an unnecessary trip to the airport or one where you are waiting hours longer due to a delay.

If you are ever inconvenienced due to the Orlando weather, and you are stuck at Disney for a few extra hours than expected without a parking ticket for the day, visiting Disney Springs or going resort hopping is a great way to see more of the magic for free.

If you have an umbrella or poncho, then there is absolutely no excuse to add on some sightseeing, shopping, dining, and check out some themed hotels that you may have never been able to visit before.

Have you ever experienced a flight delay or cancellation while heading to or from Disney World?