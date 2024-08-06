Not Dead Yet, Cancelled ‘Star Wars’ Sequel Finds New Hope!

The Star Wars fandom joined director Justin Simien in grieving the loss of his Lando-led sequel, but there might be hope for the project yet. Although the director expressed his immense sorrow for its current status, Disney and Lucasfilm haven’t yet laid it to rest.

Last week, Inside the Magic covered a report that the Lando Calrissian sequel to Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018) was ultimately shelved after its completion. While the script, show bible, and concepts for the story all exist in full, the end product Simien and his team prepared was not the direction the studio went with.

A new report from The A.V. Club shares that while Simien’s vision “wasn’t meant to be,” a Lando project starring Donald Glover is still in the works. The actor will reportedly be joined by his brother and writing partner, Stephen Glover, in the new spinoff, but the project is far from dead.

A Second Chance in the Star Wars Galaxy

Last week, Collider reported that the sequel film or spinoff series of the Han Solo film was shelved after its script and other elements were completed after nearly four years in development. The article shared the following statement from director Justin Simien in its coverage of the reportedly canceled Lando project.

Simien stated,

“For me, the answer is that you have to really face it. It is true grief. I’ve never had a child, I’ve never lost a child, but it’s what I imagine that pain might be like. You pour so much of your heart and soul into something, but ultimately, you don’t have control over whether it lives or dies, and it is a true grieving process.”

While that certainly sounds like a fatal description, an update by The A.V. Club shared some unsaid details and revealed that while Justin Simien’s vision might have been shot down like so many TIE-Fighters’, the concept remained. The following excerpt shares the project’s status.

“In July 2023, news broke that Glover and his regular writing partner, his brother Stephen, would be serving as sole writers on the show; at the time, it wasn’t clear why Simien was departing the project, but it’s clear now from his interview—in which he notes that he only learned he was being replaced on the series when he read about it in the trades—that it wasn’t a voluntary move. So when Simien says (per Collider) that the series ‘just wasn’t meant to be”’and that he’s been through a true grieving process’ for it, he’s talking specifically about his version of the show.”

But What Does It Mean for Lando?

The report later says that the creative change follows Donald Glover’s pattern of conflicting with writers and directors, comparing it to his and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Mr. and Mrs. Smith scenario, but the confusion surrounding the announcement was entirely accidental. Even so, one takeaway shared was that Lando is still in development.

The report clearly states,

“The upshot of it is that the actual Lando series is, by all accounts, still a go at Disney+.”

In this writer’s opinion, it’s entirely too soon to venture back to anything surrounding something like Solo. As intriguing and dashing as Lando Calrissian is, the previous film’s mixed reviews don’t give the project strong enough legs to stand on.

Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm has made any formal announcement addressing its cancellation, so fans can assume that all systems are still a go. However, given some of the recent backlash the franchise has suffered under the creative decisions of Leslye Headland and studio head Kathleen Kennedy, it might be time for the studio to pump the breaks before they blow up the Death Star.

