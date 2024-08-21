Robert Englund’s Freddy Krueger Returns in Official New ‘Elm Street’ Movie Trailer

A brand-new version of Freddy Krueger has emerged from the dream world.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) is a bona fide classic. Though it enjoyed numerous follow-ups — five sequels, a spinoff, a crossover movie, a reboot of the 1984 film, and even a television series — none of those films hold a candle to Wes Craven’s landmark horror (except for 1987’s A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, which is awesome).

Starring Heather Langenkamp (Nancy Thompson), John Saxon (Donald Thompson), Johnny Depp (Glen Lantz), and Robert Englund (Freddy Krueger), A Nightmare on Elm Street follows a group of wide-eyed, bushy-haired Springwood teens, each of whom begins to experience the same terrifying dreams of a wicked, disfigured man with knives for fingers.

Wes Craven’s film transformed the horror landscape. After grossing $57M against its $1.1M budget, it spawned a multi-media franchise that became a worldwide pop culture phenomenon dubbed “Freddy-Mania.” While recent attempts to resurrect the IP have failed, A Nightmare on Elm Street remains one of the most iconic horror franchises of all time.

It also gave us one of the most terrifying iconic horror movie villains of all time: Freddy Krueger. Robert Englund plays the “dream demon” frighteningly well. So well, in fact, that we can’t imagine anyone else slipping into that filthy fedora hit, red-and-green-striped sweater, and razor-fingered glove — which explains why Jackie Earle Haley’s portrayal in the 2010 reboot didn’t fare well with fans (although the main issue was the film itself).

Talks of an Elm Street reboot have done the rounds for years, and while there’s no official word, Blumhouse Productions and Evil Dead Rise (2023) director Lee Cronin are currently working on a top-secret horror reboot fans believe could be A Nightmare on Elm Street.

Sadly, Robert Englund won’t be reprising his role as Freddy Krueger in a future installment, whether a reboot, sequel, or television series. The 77-year-old actor confirmed in an interview with Variety in 2023 that he’s “too old and thick” to play the character again.

But while there are no official signs of a reboot, the original A Nightmare on Elm Street is getting a “4K Ultra HD” release in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The 1984 classic follows fellow slasher horror films The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1973), Halloween (1978), and Friday the 13th (1980), all of which have already been given the shiny new upgrade.

Now, the first official “4K Ultra” trailer for the new version of the film has been released by Warner Bros.. Watch the nightmare come to life in high definition below, and see Robert Englund as Freddy Krueger like you’ve never seen him before!

It’s hard to believe A Nightmare on Elm Street is 40 years old. Although, with that said, this is a 4K Ultra HD makeover, so it’s bound to look particularly polished in this new trailer.

The “A Nightmare on Elm Street 40th Anniversary Ultimate Collectors Edition with Steelbook” will feature “alternate takes,” “alternate endings,” and “filmmaking secrets,” commentaries from director Wes Craven and stars Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Robert Englund, documentaries/featurettes such as The House That Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror, Never Sleep Again: The Making of A Nightmare on Elm Street, and Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares, and an interactive trivia track.

Physical extras include a rigid slipcase, booklet, double-sided poster, and art cards.

“Hailed as ‘one of the most intelligent and terrifying horror films of the 1980s’ (The Movie Guide), celebrate 40 years of Wes Craven’s nightmarish masterpiece with a brand new 4K restoration and Ultimate Collector’s Edition featuring a Steelbook with new key art, theatrical poster and other premiums,” Warner Bros. says on the official website.

“From modern horror master Wes Craven (Scream 1, 2, and 3) comes a timeless shocker that remains the standard bearer for terror. Nancy (Heather Langenkamp) is having grisly nightmares. Meanwhile, her high-school friends, who are having the very same dreams, are being slaughtered in their sleep by the hideous fiend of their shared nightmares. When the police ignore her explanation, she herself must confront the killer in his shadowy realm.”

The release is currently only set for the United Kingdom, however, as all 4Ks are region-free, you should have no problem planning your sleepless night when it hits shelves on December 31. You can now pre-order A Nightmare on Elm Street‘s 4K steelbook on Amazon UK.

Will you be buying A Nightmare on Elm Street in 4K? Would you like to see another modern reboot of the 1984 classic by Wes Craven? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!