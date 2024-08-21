Netflix Unexpectedly Cancels ‘Emily in Paris’, Report Confirms Controversial Season 5 Dispute

Did Netflix just cancel Emily in Paris?!

While the Olympics may have ended, but there was still a major victory in Paris this week. Part 1 of Emily in Paris Season 4 premiered at the top of the English TV List with 19.9 million views. Fans seeking a refresher on Emily’s “très compliqué” love life also propelled Season 1 of the romantic comedy series to ninth place with 1.8 million views, and Season 3 to tenth place with 1.7 million views.

Knowing that, it is no surprise that the Lily Collins hit series has been beloved every time Netflix has dropped a new season.

Emily in Paris is a popular Netflix series that follows the adventures of an American marketing executive named Emily Cooper. After being unexpectedly transferred to a Parisian marketing firm, Emily navigates the cultural differences and challenges of life in the City of Lights.

The show stars Lily Collins as Emily Cooper, alongside Lucas Bravo as Gabriel, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu as Sylvie, and Ashley Park as Mindy Chen. The series is known for its vibrant fashion, romantic entanglements, and comedic elements.

Emily in Paris has garnered significant popularity since its debut, captivating audiences with its glamorous portrayal of Parisian life. The show’s success can be attributed to its relatable characters, witty dialogue, and stunning visuals. It has become a cultural phenomenon, sparking discussions about fashion, friendship, and international relationships.

The series has also been praised for its depiction of female empowerment and its exploration of the challenges women face in professional and personal life. Emily in Paris has proven to be a delightful and entertaining escape, offering viewers a glimpse into the glamorous world of Parisian fashion and lifestyle.

Season 4 debuted the first five episodes, with the second half coming on September 12. Netflix has been splitting seasons up like this for quite some time, dropping parts of the show in chunks instead of letting their audience binge-watch the series. We have seen it with Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Love is Blind, and more.

Basically, anything Netflix makes that has notoriety will never get released all at once, which is not to shocking of a move for the streaming platform as it keeps the hype around the series going for longer with a second drop date, and with most shows typically having around one month between releases.

Netflix likely is getting another month of subscribers from those who may have signed back up to watch the next installment of their favorite show.

As the first part of Season 4 wrapped up, Emily (played by Lily Collins) found herself in a relatively stable position, both in her career and in her budding relationship with Gabriel, her longtime crush and neighbor.

However, this newfound happiness may be fleeting as Gabriel’s ex, Camille, lingers in the background with unresolved feelings. The mid-season finale unveiled a shocking twist—Camille is not pregnant, despite her earlier claims, leaving viewers wondering how this revelation will impact her and Gabriel’s relationship moving forward. Many fans speculate that Camille might come between Gabriel and Emily, setting the stage for Season 5.

Meanwhile, other characters are navigating their own challenges. Mindy is gearing up for Eurovision, though financial pressures are weighing on her journey. Sylvie, Emily’s boss, is dealing with the fallout from exposing her former employer’s misconduct, while Luc, another colleague, is determined to secure a raise—albeit through unconventional methods.

But will there even be a Season 5?

As Variety reported, “During the amfAR Gala at the Cannes Film Festival, which raises money for research to end HIV and AIDS, Winnie Harlow and Paris Jackson appeared onstage to auction off a walk-on role in a previously unannounced fifth season of the Netflix series.

The winner of the auction shelled out €250,000 to appear in the series as well as the chance to attend the Season 4 premiere in Los Angeles. Harlow and Jackson also said that Season 5 of the popular series is scheduled to begin shooting in mid 2025.”

However, a source familiar with the situation states that Netflix has not actually approved another season of Emily in Paris.

According to the official amfAR auction website, the walk-on role came “Courtesy of Darren Star,” the creator of the series. The website was recently updated to state that the winning bid “will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup.” Initially, “contingent” was not listed in the description.

The official description in its entirety reads:

“From “Sex and the City” to “Emily in Paris,” Darren Star brings dreams to life, and he will bring the film dreams to life for one lucky bidder with a walk-on role during Season 5 of “Emily in Paris.” The show follows the young and ambitious Emily, an American marketing executive, as she is transferred to her dream job in Paris. With extravagant fashion and scenes from the most beautiful spots in Paris, Saint-Tropez, and Rome, the series creates a thrilling world that just one winning bidder will have the amazing chance to step into! As part of the walk-on role, the winning bidder will have the opportunity to spend a day on set in Paris during filming, contingent upon season 5 pickup. To tide you over until then, the winning bidder and a guest are invited to attend the Los Angeles première of “Emily In Paris” Season 4 this August.”

With Emily in Paris having been so wildly popular for years now, it is a little shocking to hear that Netflix plans to cancel the show, especially considering how Emily’s life in Paris could easily be built upon and carried out for not just one more season, but many.

It will be interesting to see how Season 4 ends on September 12, to see if the finale of the show was created to resemble a series finale possibly, or if it will end on a cliffhanger with hopes of another season.

Right now, some of the most popular shows on Netflix are Stranger Things and Wednesday, both of which are currently filming their next seasons. While Wednesday is only on its second season, Stranger Things will drop Season 5 in 2025, and that will be the final season of the show, leaving Netflix with a massive gap to fill in terms of producing more highly beloved content.

While Emily in Paris may not be able to compete against Stranger Things in terms of hours consumed by subscribers, it certainly is not at the bottom of the list by any means and it would make sense to stick around.

The show has been receiving mixed reviews this season, and some of the more negative ones may not be helping when it comes to renewal.

Would you be upset if Netflix canceled Emily in Paris?