‘Bridgerton’ Follows Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ Banishment, Next Season Will Not Return

News from the future of Bridgerton has just dropped, and fans of the sultry period drama may not be too happy.

Chris Van Dusen’s Bridgerton, a Shondaland-produced period drama based on Julia Quinn’s novels, has taken the world by storm. This captivating series blends romance, social commentary, and juicy gossip against the backdrop of London’s opulent Regency Era high society.

It follows the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the intricacies of love and societal pressures, captivating audiences with its unique formula.

Season one, featuring Daphne Bridgerton’s journey to love through a staged courtship that ignites into a passionate romance with the dashing Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page), reportedly became Netflix’s most-watched series at the time.

Season two maintained this momentum with Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), the eldest son, seeking a suitable wife. This pursuit leads to a captivating battle of wills and undeniable chemistry with the strong-willed Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley).

Beyond the swoon-worthy romances, Bridgerton cleverly tackles social issues of the Regency Era. The series sheds light on the rigid expectations placed upon women and the power dynamics within the Ton, London’s elite social circles.

The ever-present voice of Lady Whistledown, the anonymous gossip columnist voiced by Dame Julie Andrews, adds a layer of mystery and intrigue, propelling the narrative forward and keeping viewers enthralled.

The success of Bridgerton goes beyond its compelling narrative. A diverse cast and stunning visuals further elevate the viewing experience. Breakout performances by Nicola Coughlan (Penelope Featherington/Lady Whistledown), whose character harbors a surprising secret, and Phoebe Dynevor (Daphne Bridgerton), who shines as she navigates love and societal expectations, anchor the series.

The ensemble cast, including Luke Newton, Claudia Jessie, and Luke Thompson, who portray the remaining Bridgerton siblings, brings the world of Regency London to life with a captivating authenticity.

Season three promises a fresh chapter, delving into the blossoming romance between Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). This season marks a departure from the usual format, opting for a two-part release, with the first half premiering in May and the second half in June.

The narrative explores the fallout from Penelope’s revelation of her feelings and Colin’s obliviousness. Nicola Coughlan hints at a bolder Penelope and a fundamental shift in her relationship with Colin, who previously categorized her only as a friend.

The tables have turned as Colin returns from his travels with a more mature look, while Penelope embraces her newfound independence and the power she wields as Lady Whistledown. Colin, unaware of her true feelings, attempts to help Penelope find suitors.

As the mid-season finale dramatically revealed, a potential future for Penelope and Colin lies ahead, leaving audiences eager for the season’s second half.

The highly anticipated season three of Bridgerton has sparked a renewed battle for the title of Netflix’s most-watched series. The Regency romance, with its record-breaking 45 million views in one week, trails only behind Stranger Things season four, which garnered a staggering 140 million total views.

Whether Bridgerton can reclaim its crown as the streaming giant’s top series remains to be seen, but its captivating story, stunning visuals, and diverse cast continue to enthrall audiences worldwide.

As of today, June 13, the second half of Bridgerton 3 has dropped on Netflix, which will reveal the culminating reveal of the newly engaged couple, and how that unfolds.

While it is exciting to have the next drop of episodes available on Netflix after a month of waiting, with only four episodes in the second half, it is likely that fans will blow through the second half of the season by the end of today, or at latest the end of the week.

Then, fans will be awaiting season 4, which many believe to be Benedict’s love story.

Beware, the following three paragraphs contain minimal season 3 spoilers.

The season finale of Bridgerton offered a subtle hint about what’s in store for Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) in future seasons. As Eloise (Claudia Jessie) announces her departure for Scotland, she playfully teases Benedict, mentioning her mother’s upcoming Masquerade Ball.

Benedict’s response, about hiding behind a mask to avoid eligible ladies, resonates with fans familiar with Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton” novels. In the third book, titled “An Offer From a Gentleman,” a masquerade ball plays a pivotal role in Benedict’s love story.

This brief exchange in the season finale suggests that Benedict’s path to love might involve a masked encounter, mirroring the events of his corresponding book. It leaves viewers intrigued and eager to see this potential storyline unfold in future seasons.

Now, while fans will want to see the story continue, the sad reality is, that next chapter will not come for quite a while.

Showrunner Jess Brownell said, per The Hollywood Reporter, “I have almost slipped up a couple of times so keep asking, and maybe I’ll slip up,” Brownell said when probed on who will lead the next season.

“I’m really excited about what we’re writing. We’re towards the end with the writers room season, with the scripts. And I feel like it’s some of my best work and my writers room’s best work. We’ve just really gelled our collaboration, and we’re firing on all cylinders so I can’t wait for fans to see what we have.”

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly, but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited, and then they have to be dubbed into every language,” she continued. “And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up but somewhere in that range.”

This long wait is something that Netflix is becoming known for when it comes to their most popular shows. Stranger Things, for example, is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, but fans may have to wait until 2026 at the latest for the final season. Season 4 of Stranger Things debuted in 2022, so the lengthy wait is quite extensive.

Are you excited for the second half of Bridgerton season 3 to drop?