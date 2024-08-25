Batman Actor Unlikely to Ever Reprise Role After DC Movie Canceled

After the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio underwent significant restructuring, which resulted in the departure of key executives like Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

Multiple WBD films and television shows were also scrapped indefinitely for tax purposes, with the company’s direction skewed towards maximizing profits — something that resulted in numerous fan boycotts, CEO David Zaslav being suspected of insider trading, and pushback from the public for destroying prized historical film artifacts — notably, the unceremonious scrapping of Leslie Grace’s Batgirl film under the (former) DC Extended Universe (DCEU) banner, which also starred legendary Batman star Michael Keaton.

James Gunn, known for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and The Suicide Squad (2021) (distinct from 2016’s Suicide Squad starring Jared Leto as the Joker), has now taken over Hamada’s role, alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

In the new phase of the DC Universe (DCU), titled “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his newly established DC Studios are poised to reboot this former DCEU for a fresh start.

The previous iteration of the DC Film Universe, known as the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), prominently featured Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

This version, familiar to audiences throughout the 2010s, introduced fans to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

The cornerstone of this en masse DC Universe reboot will be the upcoming film Superman (formerly Superman: Legacy), with David Corenswet taking on the role of Clark Kent/Superman and replacing Henry Cavill in a totally new story.

Inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name, this film is intended to reset the continuity of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League, collectively referred to as the “Snyderverse.”

Goodbye, Michael Keaton Batman?

Batman has become something of a classic superhero, and almost synonymous with the DC Comics (apart from Superman, of course). And the myriad of Batman portrayals in the media has led to Batman(s) ranging from goofy to gritty.

It appears as if Michael Keaton, one of the most well-known Batman/Bruce Wayne actors — among George Clooney, Christian Bale, Ben Affleck, Robert Pattinson — has come forward to address his return to the role. It seems like despite Keaton’s The Flash (2023) and the scrapped Batgirl movie return to the role, Keaton will be unlikely to go back to playing the Caped Crusader.

In an interview with GQ, Keaton was frank — particularly about not caring that Batgirl got canceled, admitting that reprising Batman was more like a means to get a good cash payout:

No, I didn’t care one way or another. Big, fun, nice check.

Keaton does say it was a wishes all the best to the directors of Batgirl, Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, whom he apparently quite liked, but insinuates that at the end of the day Batman is just another of the many roles he’s played — or at least the GQ article does. At the end of the day, Keaton says:

I’m nothing but only respectful and grateful, 100%. And proud of it actually, because I like to prove everybody wrong. It’s fun for me.

What this indicates is that Keaton is less than likely to return to the role — likely ever.

Introducing the DC Universe’s version of the Caped Crusader would undoubtedly generate significant excitement and further differentiate Matt Reeves’ The Batman universe with Robert Pattinson from the mainline DCU led by James Gunn. This approach would also provide an excellent opportunity to introduce the Bat Family—the beloved group of adopted Robins, Batgirls, and other Bat-allies from DC Comics.

These characters, who have often evolved into fully-fledged heroes themselves, remain ever ready to answer Bruce Wayne’s call. The Bat Family frequently features former Robins like Dick Grayson/Nightwing, Jason Todd/Red Hood, Tim Drake/Red Robin, Damian Wayne/Robin, and Barbara Gordon/Batgirl/Oracle, among others.

What do you think about Keaton seemingly hanging up the Cowl? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!