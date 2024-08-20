Marvel Releases First Look at Doctor Doom in Action Following Robert Downey Jr. Announcement

With Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man/Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America/Steve Rogers having left the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the franchise has entered a new phase called the Multiverse Saga.
This shift indicates a wider expansion of the Marvel Multiverse story — with new efforts to center Doctor Doom at the heart of this Multiversal war — or perhaps a series of “Secret Wars”.
Marvel Tees Up Doctor Doom in the MCU
Marvel appears set to bring Victor von Doom to the eyes and ears of the general public as the lead-up to RDJ’s grand villainous debut draws closer.
One of those initial pushes to solidify the position of Doctor Doom as a formidable, Multiverse-ending foe is the brand-new video game, Marvel Rivals, an upcoming free-to-play team hero shooter game developed and published by NetEase Games in partnership with Marvel Games. The game will feature a lineup of 23 characters from Marvel Comics and associated media, and is slated for release on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.
The new Marvel Rivals game’s cinematic trailer has released, confirming that two Doctor Dooms (one from the future and one from the past) are at the centre of some Multiversal shenanigans that making different heroes in the game fight. It definitely seems like this is meant to tee up RDJ’s Doom appearance, and could be hinting at what Doomsday and Secret Wars are planning considering this is Marvel Comics Battle World plot.
