Fan-Favorite Star Will Soon Have Portrayal Deleted

Following the Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) merger, the studio underwent a significant restructuring that led to the departure of Walter Hamada, the former head of WB’s DC film division.

James Gunn, renowned for directing the Guardians of the Galaxy series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and The Suicide Squad (2021) (which is distinct from the 2016 Suicide Squad featuring Jared Leto as the Joker), has stepped into Walter Hamada’s role, working alongside co-CEO Peter Safran.

In this new phase of the DC Universe (DCU), called “Chapter One – Gods and Monsters,” James Gunn and his newly formed DC Studios are set to reinvigorate the former DC Extended Universe (DCEU) with a fresh start.

The centerpiece of this reboot is the upcoming film Superman (previously known as Superman: Legacy), with David Corenswet taking on the role of Clark Kent/Superman, replacing Henry Cavill. Inspired by the DC Comics series of the same name, this film is designed to reset the continuity of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Justice League, collectively known as the “Snyderverse.”

The previous version of the DC Film Universe, the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), was marked by Zack Snyder’s Justice League. This iteration introduced audiences to Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent, Ben Affleck as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman/Diana Prince, Ezra Miller as The Flash/Barry Allen, Jason Momoa as Aquaman/Arthur Curry, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg/Victor Stone.

According to The Wrap, Sean Gunn’s version of the character Maxwell Lord, set to debut in the new DC Universe’s Superman, won’t be “based on other live portrayals” from the former DC film universe. Previously, Pedro Pascal played the character in Wonder Woman 1984 (2020), the sequel of Wonder Woman (2017) by director Patty Jenkins.

Now, it seems like the DC Universe will be discarding the character of Maxwell Lord, established in the DC Extended Universe, in favor of a more “comic-accurate” depiction of the character with Sean Gunn.

Sean Gunn is the brother of Superman director James Gunn, and is known for having worked closely with his brother in the past, especially as the Marvel Cinematic Universe Guardian of the Galaxy franchise‘s Kraglin Obfonteri.

Based on what we know of his character Maxwell Lord in the DC Comics, Lord is a rather complex individual, known primarily as a powerful businessman and a manipulative mastermind. Initially introduced as a wealthy entrepreneur who helps form the Justice League International, Lord’s character takes a darker turn to become an influential villain, developing mind-control powers as a metahuman himself.

He is most famously known for his role in the storyline where he manipulates and controls Superman, forcing Wonder Woman to kill him in order to save the world. Maxwell Lord’s character often explores themes of power, control, and the moral ambiguities of heroism and villainy — a perfect way to segue into the issues inherent in the upcoming Superman movie.

Farewell, Black Adam and Zack Snyder.

In the upcoming DC film adaptation of Superman, David Corenswet (Hollywood, The Politician) will star as Clark Kent/Superman, with Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) cast as his love interest, Lois Lane, a journalist at the Daily Planet.

The film will also feature Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, and Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, returning to the DC universe after his role as Victor Zsasz in Gotham (2014–2019).

Nicholas Hoult, known for his role as young Beast/Hank McCoy in 20th Century Fox’s X-Men series and his performance in Renfield (2023), will portray Lex Luthor. There are also rumors that Kurt Russell, recognized for his role as Ego the Planet in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, might play Jor-El, Clark Kent/Kal-El’s father.

Casting details for Jonathan Kent and Martha Kent, Superman’s adoptive parents, have not yet been revealed. Sean Gunn will take on the role of Maxwell Lord, replacing Pedro Pascal from the DCEU.