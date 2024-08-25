Two Disney Guests Hospitalized After Near Death Experience at Theme Park

As Walt Disney World Resort goes viral for trying to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit after an allergic reaction to a meal at Disney Springs, a Disneyland Resort guest reported a near-death experience at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe.

In October 2023, a woman died after an allergic reaction to a meal at Raglan Road Irish Pub, a Disney Springs restaurant that Walt Disney World Resort doesn’t own. The late guest’s husband sued The Walt Disney Company for $50,000, claiming that the Central Florida Disney park held responsibility because it owned the property where the restaurant operates.

Disney lawyers initially claimed that because the guest and her husband agreed to the terms of service when they signed up for a Disney+ free trial and purchased tickets to EPCOT, they agreed to settle all disputes against the Mouse via arbitration. After days of backlash, Disney announced it would drop its arbitration claim and allow the case to proceed to trial.

Last week, two Disneyland Resort guests claimed they faced near death after eating at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe at Disneyland Park. The pair ordered a chocolate mousse brownie shortly before Disneyland Park closed and came down with painful symptoms hours later.

“Both of us came down with the exact same symptoms of food poisoning at pretty much the exact time a couple hours later(Both had a sensation to vomit that we fought off, still didn’t stop the rest),” u/red13n wrote on Reddit. “The shared food and synchronized timing(Fairly quick) make this one feel fairly safe to put down as the culprit. Not a great end to what was otherwise a pretty nice day.”

The Disney Park guests described “stomach troubles” as their primary symptoms. Unfortunately, the food poisoning eventually “necessitated a hospital visit.”

“Luckily we had just gotten home when it hit,” the social media user concluded. “Aside from what continue to be really bad symptoms, the worst part was that it came right after we did a full Disney day(rope drop to close). So what normally would have been a very restful night was the opposite.”

The guests reported the incident to Disneyland Resort Guest Services and the health department. They didn’t share any responses to their inquiries or share what treatment they received at the emergency room.

Sickness at the Disney parks can result from food contamination or a common traveler’s illness, like norovirus. Stay hydrated and wash your hands frequently while visiting Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney, and Disney California Adventure Park.

Have you ever had food poisoning at Disneyland Resort or Walt Disney World Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks guest experience. No two guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.