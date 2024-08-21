Jenna Ortega Addresses Departing Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Actress Jenna Ortega has officially gone on record on certain comments that left many fans concerned.

Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series Wednesday has catapulted her into the spotlight, solidifying her status as one of the most promising young talents in Hollywood. The series, a reimagining of the iconic Addams Family character, quickly became a cultural phenomenon, resonating with audiences worldwide.

Ortega’s deadpan humor and unique take on the character brought a fresh and modern twist to the beloved gothic figure, earning her widespread acclaim.

Wednesday quickly became one of Netflix’s most-watched series, rivaling even the likes of Stranger Things. With Stranger Things nearing its final chapter, many have speculated that Wednesday could take over as Netflix’s new flagship series, leading the streaming giant into its next era of original content dominance.

The show’s success can be attributed not only to Ortega’s performance but also to its darkly comedic tone, stylish direction by Tim Burton, and a script that cleverly blends horror, mystery, and teen drama.

The show’s cultural impact was evident when a dance scene featuring Ortega went viral, sparking a massive trend on social media platforms like TikTok. The scene, set to the tune of The Cramps’ “Goo Goo Muck,” became an instant hit, with fans and creators worldwide imitating Ortega’s quirky dance moves.

This moment solidified Wednesday as more than just a popular series; it became a cultural touchstone, further entrenching its place in pop culture.

As fans eagerly await the release of Season 2, the anticipation is growing. Many wonder if the upcoming season will feature another viral dance moment, akin to the one that took the internet by storm. However, Jenna Ortega has set the record straight on this front.

When asked if there will be a similar viral dance scene in Season 2, Ortega responded:

“Not that I’m aware of… I’m not looking ahead at the schedule, but I fear maybe I’ll see something.”

Despite this, Ortega has hinted at bigger and better things in the upcoming season.

In an interview with Extra TV, she teased:

“I have, like, really incredible set pieces, is what I would say… We’ve only done four episodes so far, but every episode has one strong, kind of outstanding scene or factor, which is kind of nice.”

Ortega went on to express her excitement about the direction of the new season, stating the following:

“This season just feels like we’re getting a little bit more of an opportunity to do the things that we wanted to accomplish in the first one, maybe just didn’t have the resources or faith. We just have a lot more trust this season.”

Her comments indicate that the creators and cast are more confident this time around, likely leading to a season that surpasses even the first in terms of ambition and execution.

Earlier, Ortega addressed the controversy surrounding her previous remarks about the show’s writers. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she reflected on the situation, saying,

“I probably could have used my words better in describing all of that. I think, oftentimes, I’m such a rambler. I think it was hard because I felt like had I represented the situation better, it probably would’ve been received better.”

These comments were absolutely well-received by fans, many of whom were concerned she might be leaving the series behind. As a matter of fact, respected Hollywood insider Matthew Belloni predicted earlier this year that Ortega wouldn’t return for Wednesday past Season 2, but these comments seem to indicate that she may have just misspoken and that she is open to returning for multiple seasons.

Wednesday Season 2 was renewed in 2023, but the expectation is that the season will not be released until late 2025. As a matter of fact, many believe that both Wednesday and Stranger Things Season 5 could be released around the same timeframe.

Outside of Jenna Ortega, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Christina Ricci (Marilyn Thornhill), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair, Wednesday’s best friend), and Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe).

