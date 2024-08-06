Home » Theme Parks » Disney Parks » Walt Disney World

Disney World’s Operations to Cease Summer 2025 Per Recent News Release

in Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Alessia Dunn 14 Comments
A wide-angle view of Magic Kingdom at Disney World with the Cinderella castle as the central focal point. Visitors stroll around and relax on benches amidst greenery, garden beds, and clear, blue skies. Lamp posts and manicured lawns add to the picturesque setting.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Disney is set to be in significant danger as of 2025.

People stand and take photos in front of a grand building adorned with a clock and ornamental details. The sky is partly cloudy, and some trees and manicured gardens are visible around the building. A woman in a wheelchair engages with another person in the foreground, reminiscent of scenes at Disney World.
Credit: Inside the Magic

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up with exciting new projects, as CEO Bob Iger announced at the beginning of 2024. Among the anticipated releases are new films in the beloved Frozen, Moana, and Zootopia franchises.

Additionally, Disney is working on bringing the world of Avatar to the West Coast, with plans to introduce a new land inspired by Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. While details about this new land are still limited, Disney aims to match the high-quality experience of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

The competition with Universal continues to intensify, particularly with Universal’s forthcoming third theme park in Florida. However, Iger has expressed little concern about Universal’s Epic Universe impacting Disney. During a call at the MoffettNathanson media conference, Iger stated that Epic Universe is not a source of distraction or anxiety for Disney.

Iger remains optimistic about Disney’s upcoming attractions, having previously highlighted new additions to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. These include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the newly opened TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom.

A Disney spokesperson echoed Iger’s sentiments, noting that “Universal is playing catch-up on a decade of nonstop development at Walt Disney World.”

That being said, Disney World is seeing a decline in crowds, suggesting that the steep entry fees and increasing competition from other destinations might be affecting attendance, Wall Street Journal reporter Jacob Passy informed CBS News.
A bustling crowd walks down a wide street lined with shops and trees towards a large, ornate castle with spires and blue roofs, reminiscent of Disney World Vacations. The sky is clear, and people are enjoying their day in what appears to be a theme park.
Credit: Inside the Magic
“We specifically looked at July 4, which over history has always been a fairly peak day for the parks,” Passy said, noting that he looked at data from a company called Touring Plans, which tracks wait times at top amusement parks. “The wait times were significantly lower this year than in previous years.”
Disney has been steadily increasing the costs of their tickets, hotels, food, and more, and now, a single day to Magic Kingdom can cost nearly $200 for one guest, and then there is Lightning Lane Multi Pass, to think about, another separate cost to skip the line. Many American families have even admitted to taking on debt due to their Disney World vacation.
Disney has been adding updates to the parks, such as the recent opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but a new theme park has not been added since 1998.
Universal Orlando Resort, on the other hand, opened Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay since then, and soon, will have Epic Universe.
In the most recent Discover Universal podcast, Epic Universe was said to open in summer of 2025, reinstating the summer timeline.

So, it looks like Disney will certainly be in grave danger come next summer.

Disney will be hosting its bi-annual Destination D23 Expo this upcoming weekend, where a lot of Disney news is expected to drop, including a lot of expansion projects at Walt Disney World.

While a possible villain land in Magic Kingdom is exciting, no announcement will be able to compete with Epic Universe, unless it is a 5th gate, which is not likely, even with Disney CEO Bob Iger holding $60 billion for the Disney Parks and Experiences division of the company, set to be used over the next 10 years.

A scenic view of an amusement park in Magic Kingdom featuring a wooden dock and charming buildings beside a shimmering body of water. In the background, a rocky, mountain-like structure towers under a bright blue sky scattered with clouds. Visitors are visible strolling around, enjoying the day.
Credit: Inside the Magic

When Epic Universe opens, the crowds will likely be surreal, which will certainly hurt Disney.

Even if more Universal guests means more Disney guests, it will be hard to walk into a brand-new park with state-of-the-art theming and rides and then ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, another new ride, only to see that Tiana and Mama Odie cannot move (as the animatronics have had issues since the attraction opened). While Disney has often won the “comparison war,” they may lose once Epic is unleashed in the summer of 2025.

What Will Be Inside of Epic Universe?

Universal Orlando Resort is on the brink of an extraordinary transformation with the upcoming debut of Universal Epic Universe. This highly anticipated theme park promises to immerse guests in vibrant lands, engaging experiences, and cherished stories.

The adventure begins at the Emerald Gate, where guests enter through the Chronos device into Celestial Park, a hub inspired by astrology and mythology. This “world between worlds” connects visitors to the diverse lands surrounding it. By night, Celestial Park is transformed into a dazzling display of lights.

In Celestial Park, guests can experience a range of attractions. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster reaching speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. For a more whimsical experience, the Constellation Carousel offers a ride on fantastical creatures.

Concept artwork for Celestial Park at Universal Orlando Resort Epic Universe theme park.
Credit: Universal’s Celestial Park Constellation Carousel

Families can cool off at Astronamica, an interactive wet play area, or enjoy fresh seafood with scenic views at the Atlantic Restaurant. Culinary options abound, including the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant with dishes from China, Southeast Asia, and Japan. The Oak & Star Tavern serves barbecue, Pizza Moon offers a variety of pizzas, and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets tempts with chocolates and treats.

Super Nintendo World invites guests to step into the iconic world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong. This interactive land merges reality with video games, featuring Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, augmented reality, and projection-mapping experience.

Other attractions include Yoshi’s Adventure and Mine-Cart Madness, while Toadstool Cafe serves dishes inspired by Super Mario characters. Guests can use themed Power-Up Bands to collect coins, complete challenges, and encounter Bowser Jr., and shop for merchandise at 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors.

The How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk area lets guests explore the world of Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless during the golden age of Vikings and dragons. Attractions include Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, The Untrainable Dragon live stage show, Dragon Racer’s Rally, and Fyre Drill, a Viking boat ride. A play area at Viking Training Camp is hosted by Fishlegs, and Mead Hall offers hearty Viking meals.

A fantastical concept rendering of a vibrant and bustling How To Train Your Dragon - Isle of Berk inside of Epic Universe at sunset, with imaginative attractions and structures, boats on water, and visitors enjoying the whimsical scenery.
Credit: Universal Creative – Isle of Berk Overview

Dark Universe features Universal’s iconic monsters like Frankenstein, the Mummy, and the Wolf Man. The immersive experience begins at the portal to Darkmoor, leading to Frankenstein Manor, where guests can enjoy attractions such as Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf. Guests can also get face paint and temporary tattoos to resemble their favorite monsters and meet wandering characters throughout the park.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is expanding with a new area, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, set to open next year. This land, developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, includes experiences inspired by both the Fantastic Beasts films and the Harry Potter series.

The image depicts a dark, mystical scene with a group of people seated in a suspended, moving cabin at Universal Orlando's Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Ghostly figures float above, and a commanding figure in a robe gestures dramatically. The background is filled with dim lighting, shadows, and arcane architecture.
Credit: Universal Orlando Resort

Guests will first encounter 1920s Paris, with spell-casting, fantastic beasts, French cuisine, and a shopping district called Place Cachée. They will then travel through the Floo Network to the 1990s British Ministry of Magic, featuring the impressive attraction Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry.

A new live theater experience, Le Cirque Arcanus, follows Ringmaster Skender’s attempt to revive his circus with magical creatures, while circus employee Gwenlyn must rescue them.

Do you think Disney World should be worried?

View Comments (14)