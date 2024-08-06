Disney World’s Operations to Cease Summer 2025 Per Recent News Release

Disney is set to be in significant danger as of 2025.

The Walt Disney Company is gearing up with exciting new projects, as CEO Bob Iger announced at the beginning of 2024. Among the anticipated releases are new films in the beloved Frozen, Moana, and Zootopia franchises. Additionally, Disney is working on bringing the world of Avatar to the West Coast, with plans to introduce a new land inspired by Pandora – The World of Avatar at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California. While details about this new land are still limited, Disney aims to match the high-quality experience of Pandora at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The competition with Universal continues to intensify, particularly with Universal’s forthcoming third theme park in Florida. However, Iger has expressed little concern about Universal’s Epic Universe impacting Disney. During a call at the MoffettNathanson media conference, Iger stated that Epic Universe is not a source of distraction or anxiety for Disney. Iger remains optimistic about Disney’s upcoming attractions, having previously highlighted new additions to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. These include Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind at EPCOT, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and the newly opened TRON: Lightcycle / Run at Magic Kingdom. A Disney spokesperson echoed Iger’s sentiments, noting that “Universal is playing catch-up on a decade of nonstop development at Walt Disney World.”

That being said, Disney World is seeing a decline in crowds, suggesting that the steep entry fees and increasing competition from other destinations might be affecting attendance, Wall Street Journal reporter Jacob Passy informed CBS News.

“We specifically looked at July 4, which over history has always been a fairly peak day for the parks,” Passy said, noting that he looked at data from a company called Touring Plans, which tracks wait times at top amusement parks. “The wait times were significantly lower this year than in previous years.”

Disney has been steadily increasing the costs of their tickets, hotels, food, and more, and now, a single day to Magic Kingdom can cost nearly $200 for one guest, and then there is Lightning Lane Multi Pass, to think about, another separate cost to skip the line. Many American families have even admitted to taking on debt due to their Disney World vacation.

Disney has been adding updates to the parks, such as the recent opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, but a new theme park has not been added since 1998.

Universal Orlando Resort, on the other hand, opened Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay since then, and soon, will have Epic Universe.

In the most recent Discover Universal podcast, Epic Universe was said to open in summer of 2025, reinstating the summer timeline.