Disney World’s Operations to Cease Summer 2025 Per Recent News Release

So, it looks like Disney will certainly be in grave danger come next summer.
Disney will be hosting its bi-annual Destination D23 Expo this upcoming weekend, where a lot of Disney news is expected to drop, including a lot of expansion projects at Walt Disney World.
While a possible villain land in Magic Kingdom is exciting, no announcement will be able to compete with Epic Universe, unless it is a 5th gate, which is not likely, even with Disney CEO Bob Iger holding $60 billion for the Disney Parks and Experiences division of the company, set to be used over the next 10 years.
When Epic Universe opens, the crowds will likely be surreal, which will certainly hurt Disney.
Even if more Universal guests means more Disney guests, it will be hard to walk into a brand-new park with state-of-the-art theming and rides and then ride Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, another new ride, only to see that Tiana and Mama Odie cannot move (as the animatronics have had issues since the attraction opened). While Disney has often won the “comparison war,” they may lose once Epic is unleashed in the summer of 2025.
What Will Be Inside of Epic Universe?
Universal Orlando Resort is on the brink of an extraordinary transformation with the upcoming debut of Universal Epic Universe. This highly anticipated theme park promises to immerse guests in vibrant lands, engaging experiences, and cherished stories.
The adventure begins at the Emerald Gate, where guests enter through the Chronos device into Celestial Park, a hub inspired by astrology and mythology. This “world between worlds” connects visitors to the diverse lands surrounding it. By night, Celestial Park is transformed into a dazzling display of lights.
In Celestial Park, guests can experience a range of attractions. Thrill-seekers can enjoy the Stardust Racers, a dual-launch coaster reaching speeds of up to 62 miles per hour. For a more whimsical experience, the Constellation Carousel offers a ride on fantastical creatures.
Families can cool off at Astronamica, an interactive wet play area, or enjoy fresh seafood with scenic views at the Atlantic Restaurant. Culinary options abound, including the Blue Dragon Pan-Asian Restaurant with dishes from China, Southeast Asia, and Japan. The Oak & Star Tavern serves barbecue, Pizza Moon offers a variety of pizzas, and Moonship Chocolates & Celestial Sweets tempts with chocolates and treats.
Super Nintendo World invites guests to step into the iconic world of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong. This interactive land merges reality with video games, featuring Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, augmented reality, and projection-mapping experience.
Other attractions include Yoshi’s Adventure and Mine-Cart Madness, while Toadstool Cafe serves dishes inspired by Super Mario characters. Guests can use themed Power-Up Bands to collect coins, complete challenges, and encounter Bowser Jr., and shop for merchandise at 1-UP Factory and Mario Motors.
The How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk area lets guests explore the world of Hiccup, Astrid, and Toothless during the golden age of Vikings and dragons. Attractions include Hiccup’s Wing Gliders, The Untrainable Dragon live stage show, Dragon Racer’s Rally, and Fyre Drill, a Viking boat ride. A play area at Viking Training Camp is hosted by Fishlegs, and Mead Hall offers hearty Viking meals.
Dark Universe features Universal’s iconic monsters like Frankenstein, the Mummy, and the Wolf Man. The immersive experience begins at the portal to Darkmoor, leading to Frankenstein Manor, where guests can enjoy attractions such as Monsters Unchained: The Frankenstein Experiment and Curse of the Werewolf. Guests can also get face paint and temporary tattoos to resemble their favorite monsters and meet wandering characters throughout the park.
The Wizarding World of Harry Potter is expanding with a new area, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, set to open next year. This land, developed in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment, includes experiences inspired by both the Fantastic Beasts films and the Harry Potter series.
Guests will first encounter 1920s Paris, with spell-casting, fantastic beasts, French cuisine, and a shopping district called Place Cachée. They will then travel through the Floo Network to the 1990s British Ministry of Magic, featuring the impressive attraction Harry Potter and the Battle of the Ministry.
A new live theater experience, Le Cirque Arcanus, follows Ringmaster Skender’s attempt to revive his circus with magical creatures, while circus employee Gwenlyn must rescue them.
Do you think Disney World should be worried?