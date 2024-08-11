Disney Guests Rush Restricted Area, Stampede Cast Members

Last week, hundreds of Disneyland Resort guests rushed into a backstage area, stampeding Disney cast members along the way. The group was trying to escape Disneyland Park after the A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular fireworks show.

Guests are rarely allowed into backstage Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort areas. Some VIP and behind-the-scenes tours permit backstage access. Most guests will only see backstage during major crowd evacuations when regular Disney Park pathways aren’t enough.

In Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney cast members regularly direct guests behind the Theater of the Stars and out onto Hollywood Boulevard after Fantasmic!. Thousands of guests attend the nightly performances, and thousands more are often lined up for the second show when the first crowd is ready to leave.

The same happens at Magic Kingdom Park, though much more rarely. Inside the Magic was evacuated through a backstage area behind Main Street, U.S.A., after the New Year’s Eve fireworks. The same walkway is decorated as a welcome station for guests at Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party and Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party.

Disneyland Park uses a backstage path behind Main Street, U.S.A., much more frequently. Reddit user u/vanzilla24 recently shared footage of hundreds of guests following Disney cast members backstage after A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular:

New (and easy) exit from Adventureland/Frontierland to Main Street during the Fireworks show

“As we were getting out of Frontierland, we saw a sign that said ‘Main Street & Park Exit’ that pointed to an opening between Jolly Cafe and Refreshment Corner,” the Disney Park guest wrote. “We decided to go because Main Street was packed and we end up walking through the Cast Member area.”

“We ended up right between the Firehouse and the Emporium,” they continued. “This might not be new to some of you but this was the first time I’ve seen this exit. It was neat to see the space and the old posters for the rides.”

This backstage Disneyland Park exit isn’t new. Other Disney Parks fans shared their experiences using it in the comments.

“The first time I remember using it was during the 60th celebration fireworks,” said u/WhyIsItAlwaysADP.

“They’ve been doing this for years and it’s awesome,” u/QsWay347 replied.

There are actually backstage routes on both sides of Main Street, U.S.A.

“Interestingly, I got to use both when I went last month,” u/arubablueshoes recalled. “This one after the fireworks, and the other one when I was trying to get into the park during a parade.”

Have you been backstage at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney District? Share your memories with Inside the Magic in the comments.