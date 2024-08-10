Disney Boldy Reveals Flesh-And-Blood Interpretation of Stitch, Confirms Surprising Fate of Live-Action Remake

D23 is happening right now at Disneyland, California, in Anaheim. Disney has revealed huge news on several upcoming live-action projects, including the highly controversial Lilo & Stitch. The House of Mouse has revealed Stitch in the flesh, and the company has given a surprising update.

Day One of the Disney D23 Fan Event Brings Out All the Stops And All the Sequels

Disney unveiled a series of significant announcements on the opening day of the 2024 D23 Expo, signaling an exciting future for its film and television slate. Among the highlights, James Cameron teased the next installment in the Avatar series, set to premiere on December 19, 2025.

Cameron hinted that the new film will explore even more of Pandora than ever before, describing it as “not what you expect, but definitely what you want.”

‘AVATAR 3’ is titled ‘AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH’ In theaters December 2025. pic.twitter.com/V79CNsX0n4 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 10, 2024

Disney also revealed the first trailer for Moana 2, scheduled for November 27. The sequel introduces Khaleesi Lambert-Tsuda as the voice of Moana’s younger sister, Simea. Original stars Dwayne Johnson and Auli’i Cravalho made appearances, with Cravalho debuting the song “We’re Back” from the highly anticipated film. The first Moana film, released in 2016, grossed over $643 million worldwide.

I know some people were worried about how the animation was going to look But Moana 2 looks fantastic and the new villain looks really cool from what I can see!!🥰🙌🏾 Nothings going to keep me from seeing this in theaters!! #D23 pic.twitter.com/65BJposj4z — Bella 🌺🩷🌊 (@BELLA_SNOWDEN) August 10, 2024

In another big reveal, Pixar Chief Creative Officer Pete Docter confirmed that Incredibles 3 is in the works, with Brad Bird returning as director. This announcement follows the success of Incredibles 2, which premiered in 2018, 14 years after the original.

Additionally, Rachel Zegler was introduced as Snow White in the first trailer for the live-action adaptation of the classic tale, with Gal Gadot portraying the Evil Queen. The film will be released in theaters on March 21, 2025.

INCREDIBLES 3 IS IN DEVELOPMENT, BRAD BIRD RETURNING TO DIRECT pic.twitter.com/YwagnGEEb6 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 10, 2024

Disney has revealed the first teaser trailer at #D23 for #SnowWhite, only in theaters March 21, 2025. pic.twitter.com/9YH7nzCRvN — ThrillGeek (@thrillgeek) August 10, 2024

Disney+ and Lucasfilm debuted the first trailer for the upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series, which will premiere on December 3. Jude Law, who stars as a Jedi, took the stage to introduce his character, sharing his childhood love for Star Wars and hinting that the series will be told from the perspective of children.

Docter also announced an Inside Out spinoff series titled Dream Productions, which will debut later this year on Disney+. The series is set between the events of the first Inside Out film and its recent sequel, offering a behind-the-scenes look at how Riley’s dreams are created. Inside Out 2, premiered in June, has grossed $1.56 billion globally.

Pixar further teased Toy Story 5, slated for release in 2026.

The new film will reunite beloved characters Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie in a story that blends toys with technology. Director Andrew Stanton expressed excitement for the project, which follows the success of previous Toy Story films, starting with the original in 1995. In 2022, Buzz Lightyear was the focus of a spinoff film, Lightyear, featuring the voice of Chris Evans.

Toy Story 5 will be written and directed by Andrew Stanton #D23 pic.twitter.com/Tjctj0Upg4 — IGN (@IGN) August 10, 2024

Live-Action ‘Lilo & Stitch’ Revealed, With the House of Mouse Unveiling Stitch in the Flesh

Disney also offered a preview of the upcoming live-action adaptation of Lilo & Stitch at D23, featuring Maia Kealoha as Lilo Pelekai. Scheduled for a summer 2025 release, the film will debut exclusively in theaters, though an exact date has yet to be confirmed.

The reboot follows the beloved 2002 animated original written and directed by Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois. The story centers on a 6-year-old girl named Lilo and her sister Nani, who adopt a mischievous blue extraterrestrial creature, Stitch.

In this new adaptation, Stitch will be brought to life using CGI. The cast includes Sydney Agudong as Nani, with Sanders returning to voice Stitch. Zach Galifianakis takes on the role of Dr. Jumba Jookiba, the mad scientist who created Stitch. At the same time, Billy Magnussen portrays Agent Pleakley, who the United Galactic Federation sent to track down Dr. Jumba. Courtney B. Vance plays a social worker overseeing Lilo’s welfare.

Tia Carrere, the original voice of Nani, will portray Mrs. Kekoa, and Amy Hill, who voiced Mrs. Hasagawa, joins the cast as Tūtū. Jason Scott Lee, who played David Kawena in the animated film, is also part of the ensemble. The film is directed by Dean Fleischer Camp, known for his Oscar-nominated work on “Marcel the Shell With Shoes On,” with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright.

Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich of Rideback are producing, and Ryan Halprin, Tom C. Peitzman, and Louie Provost are executive producers. Many Disney fans and guests believed that the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch remake would debut directly on Disney+, following the trend of other recent remakes.

However, in a move that has both pleasantly surprised and stirred controversy among audiences, Disney announced that the film will instead premiere in theaters next summer.

The decision to release Lilo & Stitch on the big screen has been met with enthusiasm by those eager to see the beloved characters brought to life in a complete theatrical experience.

At the same time, the choice has sparked debate, as some fans argue that the film’s whimsical and family-oriented nature aligns more closely with Disney+’s streaming platform. Despite the mixed reactions, the announcement has generated significant buzz and anticipation for the film’s release.

2025 and 2026 are ramping up to be significant years for the House of Mouse. With the reveal of Robert Downey Jr. returning to the MCU as Doctor Doom (spoiler alert if you didn’t know), it seems that Dinsey is serious about attempting to bring the franchise back into the hands of its fanbase.

With heavy criticism on Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar recently, maybe there is hope for these beloved movies to return to form – which would focus on story rather than emotions or agendas.