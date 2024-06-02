Disney Explains Why It Keeps Changing Disney+ Streaming

The Walt Disney Company cannot seem to stop changing Disney+, the proprietary streaming service that it once thought would stop Netflix in its tracks. It turns out that one major change happened because the Mouse wanted to evoke “a slightly different time of night.”

Disney+ was launched in 2019 to much fanfare and an industry-low price of $6.99 a month. Initially, the streaming service was marketed as offering every single TV and film production that Disney had produced in its near century of existence, with the exception of Song of the South (1946) and similarly controversial works.

It also offered exclusive new Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars content like WandaVision and The Mandalorian, making it a near-irresistible service for Disney fans.

However, Disney+ has not been able to overtake the industry-dominating Netflix and conclusively win the streaming wars. Instead, committing whole hog to streaming media has cost Disney approximately $4 billion, even after the company repeatedly raised the subscription price, introduced interruptive ads, and deleted whole shows to presumably avoid having to pay residuals to actors and creatives.

But Disney has made a major change that it hopes will turn things around. Turn this:

Into this:

In a recent rebrand that coincided with the merger of Hulu with Disney+, Disney changed the dark-blue logo of its streaming service to a pale green that it refers to as “Aurora,” a reference to one of its most iconic Princesses. Although it is less obvious, the logo also no longer shoots an arc across the top of the screen to the plus sign. Instead, light moves across the logo in a more subtle evocation of movement.

According to Disney Entertainment senior vice president of creative advertising Jackson George (per ADWEEK), the latter change is “all a trick of light, shadow and direction.”

George continued, “We didn’t want the arc to feel like an afterthought or a whimsical flourish. We wanted it to feel like our brand identity. You’ll notice now the lock-up [between the arc and the plus] is always there. It does not draw on. It has a more always-existing quality to it.”

Apparently, the change from one color to another is actually a pretty huge deal for Disney, which is hyper-focused on even the smallest changes to branding. Jackson George says:

“We always talked about the color, even before we had the opportunity to evolve that color. We talked about what the opportunity of Hulu coming to Disney+ was. The night sky was always a part of what we did and what we thought about. And when you look at the Disney logo at night, it’s got that aurora borealis color. It felt like a slightly different time of night.”

“We put everything out on the table. We looked at a million different things. Some things are completely zany and radical. And a lot of those things are clearly not going to work but have a little piece of inspiration or something in them. We’re not making something that reflects what we have been or necessarily what we are right now. This is something that reflects what we’re going to be.”

It turns out that even the most minor of changes is a pretty big deal for Disney, but at least they have a good explanation for it: it’s all about the time of night.

Do you think Disney+ is being changed too much? Tell us in the comments below!