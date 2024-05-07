Finally Confirmed: Struggling Disney+ Service To Undergo Major Change

Disney CEO Bob Iger has finally confirmed a massive change for Disney+ after years of disappointing numbers for the streaming service.

The road hasn’t been smooth for Disney+. Despite launching to widespread acclaim in 2019 – when it beat its own expectations and gained over 10 million subscribers in its first 24 hours – its numbers have suffered in recent years, with The Walt Disney Company posting another loss of 1.3 million users in February.

Disney has made several attempts to salvage the struggling platform. Since Disney CEO Bob Iger came out of retirement in November 2022, some of the changes include increasing subscription prices, cracking down on password sharing, introducing a separate subscription tier with ads, and merging Disney+ with its sister service, Hulu.

These changes weren’t totally in vain. Today, The Walt Disney Company has announced that Disney+ is (finally) profitable. Despite being projected to lose more than $100 million in the most recent quarter, its earnings report confirmed that it has, in fact, made a $47 million profit – which is two quarters ahead of schedule, as its chief financial officer Hugh Johnston confirmed to The New York Times.

To keep things moving in the same direction, Iger has also confirmed another change coming to the platform.