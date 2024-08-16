Disney’s Next ‘Spider-Man’ Installment Leaks Surface: Report

The tale of young Peter Parker, the nerdy kid from Queens-turned superhero, and the iconic motto, “With great power comes great responsibility,” has enthralled audiences for decades. Many actors have brought New York City’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man to life across various Marvel TV shows and films, all inspired by the enduring legacy of Marvel Comics, originally created by the legendary Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

The journey of one of the franchise’s most beloved Marvel characters began with Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man/Peter Parker in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, spanning from 2002 to 2007. Andrew Garfield then assumed the role in The Amazing Spider-Man series, starting in 2012 and continuing with its sequel, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, in 2014.

The most recent portrayal of Peter Parker is by Tom Holland, who first appeared in Captain America: Civil War (2016) within The Walt Disney Company’s Marvel Studios’ Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), followed by his solo debut in Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017).

New Look at Marvel’s Next Spider-Man Entry

With the Multiverse Saga, Tom Holland’s Peter Parker isn’t the only version of the iconic web-slinger.

Spider-Man is so perennially loved that Marvel Studios just can’t help but to venture into the Spidey realm in their new Marvel Television series, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.

Originally Spider-Man: Freshman Year, this new series would aim to build out Disney’s portfolio of MCU canon animated works, which also includes the extremely well-received X-Men ’97, a continuation of 1990s fan-favorite cartoon X-Men: The Animated Series. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man will utilize a similar animation style.

Now, following the Disney D23 Expo, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man leaks have finally surfaced, after the initial announcement when the series was titled Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Spanish outlet Hablemos De Cine on X/Twitter shared that the Venom Symbiote would be making an appearance, marking the second time since Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) that a version of the Symbiote makes its appearance in an MCU canon Marvel universe:

(translated) NEW LOOK 😱🕷️ Peter gets his powers by defending a person from a SYMBIOTE that attacks him 🔥 #D23

A short clip of the animation has also been released from Spider Zone on Twitter:

(translated) 🕸️🚨 ‘Short clip showing the animation of “YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN”.

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is an upcoming American animated television series created by Jeff Trammell for Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics character Spider-Man. Produced by Marvel Studios Animation, the series is set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) but explores an alternate timeline where Norman Osborn becomes Peter Parker’s mentor instead of Tony Stark.

The show delves into Peter Parker’s origin story and early days as Spider-Man, offering a fresh take on his development as a hero.

Hudson Thames voices Peter Parker/Spider-Man, reprising his role from What If…?. The cast also includes Colman Domingo as Norman Osborn, Zeno Robinson as Harry Osborn, Kari Wahlgren as Aunt May, and Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock/Daredevil.

Additional characters appearing in the series include Dr. Stephen Strange, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Otto Octavius, Venom, and many others, enriching the story with a diverse range of Marvel heroes and villains. The series promises to blend the excitement of Spider-Man’s adventures with the unique mentorship dynamics between Parker and Osborn.

Are you excited for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!