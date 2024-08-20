Official: Disney Confirms Sudden Permanent Shutdown of Beloved Park Attraction

It is never fun to see an attraction close at Disney World, especially when it is forever.

At all of the Disney theme parks, attractions tend to close all of the time. Take Walt Disney World Resort, for example; today alone, there are over 20 ride closures, including Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Big Thunder Mountain, Kali River Rapids, Spaceship Earth, Slinky Dog Dash, Pirates of the Caribbean, and more. While none of these closures were planned, they all occurred all the same.

Sometimes, closures can be due to weather, which was the cause of a plethora of closures across Walt Disney World Resort today. When there is thunder and lightning in the area, the outdoor attractions are forced to shut down for guest safety immediately, but once the area is clear of the storm, the rides may open once again. Additionally, there could be maintenance issues that cause a ride to go down.

These temporary closures do not typically last too long, however, it is never certain as to what the closure time will be.

On the other hand, there are also planned closures. Sticking with the Disney World example, at EPCOT, Test Track is currently closed through to 2025 for a large refurbishment that is taking place at the attraction. This is a closure that Disney has listed on their website and alerts guests that the ride will 100% remain shut down.

But, even in cases like Test Track, the ride will eventually return.

Then, there are the true official closures that permanently remove a ride, attraction, or offering from the theme park.

At Disneyland Paris, it has just been confirmed that Disney Jr. Dream Factory will be closing permanently on August 31, 2024.

The Disneyland Paris reporting team of DLP report shared the news on X, posting, “The Disney Jr. Dream Factory will be closing permanently on August 31, 2024. Thank you Cast and Crew for 3 wonderful years! “With the power of all of us, anything is possible””

Thank you Cast and Crew for 3 wonderful years! “With the power of all of us, anything is possible”. pic.twitter.com/jMuT1zX6je — DLP Report (@DLPReport) August 19, 2024

The Disney Junior Dream Factory can be found at Walt Disney Studios Park (soon to be renamed Disney Adventure World). While the park is undergoing a huge rebranding and expansion, it seems they are shaking up some of their entertainment as well.

Made for a younger audience, the show follows Mickey and Minnie Mouse as they work to get the Dream Factory’s dream-making machines up and running.

With the help of the audience, they manage to overcome obstacles and bring the magic to life. Popular Disney Junior characters like Fancy Nancy, Timon, and Vampirina make appearances, adding to the excitement.

The show first premiered three years ago, on July 1, 2021. It was initially scheduled to launch in spring 2020, but those plans were delayed due to the pandemic.

While Disneyland Paris Resort is certainly losing a beloved show, the theme parks will be expanding over the coming years, as we learned at the most recent D23 Expo event.

Disney has unveiled ambitious plans for its Disneyland Paris resort, including a new land dedicated to The Lion King.

This new area will transport guests to the African savanna, allowing them to immerse themselves in the world of Simba, Mufasa, Timon, and Pumbaa. The centerpiece of the land will be a thrilling water attraction that takes visitors on a journey through Pride Rock.

This exciting development follows the recent announcement of a Frozen-themed land, World of Frozen, which is set to open in 2026. Disneyland Paris is also undergoing a rebranding, with Walt Disney Studios Park becoming Disney Adventure World to reflect its expanded offerings.

The company has committed significant investment to these projects, signaling its dedication to providing world-class experiences for its guests. The Lion King-themed land is expected to attract a new generation of Disney fans and solidify Disneyland Paris’s position as a leading European entertainment destination.

Meanwhile, in Florida, Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom will undergo its largest expansion in 53 years, with new lands dedicated to Disney villains and Pixar’s Cars movies. Additionally, Disney’s Hollywood Studios will introduce a long-awaited Monsters Inc. rollercoaster themed around the famous “flying door” scene, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom will add rides inspired by Encanto and Indiana Jones.

On the West Coast, California’s Disneyland Resort will feature two new superhero-themed rides, a water-based Avatar attraction, and the company’s first ride based on Coco.

While Disneyland Paris expands, it appears that the theme park has had some attendance issues. During the Olympics, wait times dropped dramatically, proving that the Olympics stole guests rather than brought more to the Disney parks, and now, the hours of operation have been reduced.

At the moment, Disneyland Paris is also combatting the persistent bed bugs issue and has officially stated that they are hiring dogs and a handler who can expertly detect the bed bugs in their hotels in an attempt to prevent further infestations.

In terms of The Disney Junior Dream Factory show, it has not yet been stated what will replace the show, if anything, but with a closure date looming and no announcements, it seems that if a replacement were to ever come into the space, it would not be immediate.

