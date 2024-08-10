Home » Disney

Drag Queen Host at Disney Event Faces Mixed Reactions

in Disney, Disneyland Resort, Events, Featured

Posted on by Eva Miller 9 Comments
Nina West with bright pink hair is on stage, raising one arm and wearing a colorful purple dress with floral patterns. The background features blue curtains and a sign that reads "D23 Expo Mousequerade." Channeling the magic of Disney Drag Queens, the stage also features a white DJ booth.

Credit: D23

Once again, the discussions of drag performers around children have been reignited. This time, it has to do with Disney’s decision to hire a drag queen to host and perform at this year’s D23 event. The show has ignited a wave of controversy and debate among fans and critics alike.

A group of people in elaborate Disney character costumes stands on a stage during the "Mousequerade" at the D23 Expo 2015. They are under bright lights with a blue backdrop, creating Disneyland memories, and an excited audience is visible in the foreground.
Credit: D23

Drag Queens at Disney: Is This Appropriate?

The D23 Expo, a premier event celebrating Disney’s legacy and future, is renowned for its glitzy and engaging presentations. This year’s Mousequerade, a highlight of the event that showcases elaborate Disney-themed costumes and performances, took a bold turn with the inclusion of drag queen performer and host Nina West.

The D23 Mousequerade is “The Ultimate Disney Costume Contest.” The event showcases all of the incredible cosplayers that come to the expo, and it is a fun and festive event that fans look forward to every year. Earlier this year, fans submitted their costumes to D23, where they were judged and finalists were selected. The winners were able to participate in the Mousequerade event today, August 10.

Nina West, known for her charismatic stage presence and vibrant performances, was brought on board to add a unique flair to the Mousequerade. Her role included hosting the event and performing in a Disney-themed routine, aiming to bring a fresh and inclusive energy to the celebration.

@itsalljoshok

Nina West at D23 Expo Mousquerade Costume Contest #d23 #ninawest #d23expo @ninawest @Disney D23

♬ original sound – just josh

Disney Show Reignited Internet Debate

The decision was met with a mixed response. Many attendees and fans praised Disney for embracing diversity and modernizing the event’s entertainment. Supporters argued that the inclusion of drag culture represents a progressive step towards inclusivity and reflects Disney’s commitment to celebrating all forms of artistic expression.

However, the move has also sparked significant controversy. Critics argue that the choice of a drag queen host for a family-centric event like Disney’s Mousequerade might not align with traditional expectations of Disney’s brand, which has long been associated with family-friendly and mainstream entertainment.

Some detractors took to social media to voice their displeasure, suggesting that the decision was a departure from Disney’s traditional values and questioning whether it was appropriate for a family-focused event. The backlash has prompted a broader discussion about the boundaries of inclusivity in mainstream entertainment and the balance between innovation and tradition. One commenter said:

“This is totally upsetting. I know it’s California, but for the love of God stopped shoving drag queen down our throat. We’re here for Disney not for sexual stuff. It’s ridiculous.”

A group of people hold large balloon letters spelling "Disney" in various bright colors. The backdrop shows a stage with colorful lighting and a crowd of people cheering, creating a festive atmosphere reminiscent of a Pride Celebration at a Disney theme park.
Credit: Disney

This is far from the first time Disney has been accused of promoting an agenda in relation to drag queens. Between their Pride-themed events at Disneyland Resort and making fairy godmothers at Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique gender-inclusive, critics have not gone easy on Disney in the past.

As the debate continues, the impact of Disney’s decision on future events remains uncertain. The company’s choice to push boundaries and experiment with new forms of entertainment underscores its ongoing efforts to evolve and appeal to a diverse audience. Whether this will influence future programming or spark further discussions about inclusivity in entertainment remains to be seen.

in Disney, Disneyland Resort, Events, Featured

Tagged:cosplayD23Pride

Eva Miller

Eva was born and raised in the beautiful state of Oregon but has since relocated and lives in New York City. Since she was young, Eva has loved to perform in musicals, especially Disney ones! Through performing, Disney’s music became the soundtrack of her childhood. Today, Eva loves to write about all the exciting happenings for the Walt Disney Company. In her free time, Eva loves to travel, spend time in nature, and go to Broadway shows. Her favorite Disney movie is 'Lilo and Stitch,' and her favorite Park is Disney's Animal Kingdom.

View Comments (9)