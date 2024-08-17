Disney Deploys New Safety Features To Stop Guests From Falling at Parks

Safety has been improved at the Disney theme parks.

Millions of guests pour into the Disney theme parks each year, with places like the original Disneyland Park and Florida’s Magic Kingdom being the most popular. As a result, The Walt Disney Company employs a variety of safety features, rules, and guidelines to ensure guests stay as safe as possible.

Guests must follow a wide range of rules during their day at Disneyland or Walt Disney World, and most of these apply to Disney’s international resorts, like Disneyland Paris. The European resort has a wide set of rules that guests must follow, including but not limited to the following:

All illicit or hazardous substances, alcoholic beverages, glass bottles, dangerous objects (particularly any offensive or defensive weapons of any type) or objects that appear to be weapons or toy guns (also including toy blasters, squirt guns, etc.), that could endanger visitor security in the Parks, are prohibited.

Any items that may disturb other visitors (vuvuzelas, loud speakers, horns).

Handheld camera/cell phone extension poles, such as selfie sticks.

Any recreational devices such as drones and remote control toys.

Any items that we may deem harmful, disruptive or inappropriate.

However, safety is also in the hands of Disney, with the company taking new initiatives to ensure guests remain as safe as possible.

Guests exploring Disneyland Park in Paris will notice that steps have been better marked to ensure they keep from falling or tripping.

This change was first reported by DisneyphileLIVE, a popular Disneyland Paris news source, which shared the update on Twitter/X.

White stripes have been added to the stair treads in Adventure Isle to warn visitors with visual impairments or when it is dark.

Des bandes blanches ont été ajoutées aux marches des escaliers dans Adventure Isle pour prévenir les visiteurs malvoyants ou quand il fait sombre. pic.twitter.com/M13ao1AsLW — Disneyphile at D23 2024 (@DisneyphileLIVE) August 12, 2024



These stairs are located in Adventureland Isle, one of the many themed areas at Paris’ original Disneyland Park. “Family fun ahoy,” says Disney when describing Adventureland Isle, inviting guests to “pluck up” enough courage to “explore this mysterious land and see if you can uncover the secrets behind Skull Rock.”

Disneyland Paris is home to a wide selection of rides, ranging from classics such as Pirates of the Caribbean, Peter Pan’s Flight, and “it’s a small world” to attractions that are exclusive to the resort, such as Crush’s Coaster and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force.

Originally opened in 1992, Disneyland Paris has continued to evolve over the last several decades, with several new locations opening up. In 2002, the resort welcomed its second theme park, Walt Disney Studios, which features a wider selection of pure thrill rides than the original Disneyland Park.

Walt Disney Studios Park has undergone significant change in recent years, and it is set to undergo even bigger upgrades in the coming years.

During Disney’s D23: The Ultimate Fan Event expo, the company announced it would be building a new Lion King-themed area at the park. Included in this announcement was the reveal of a brand-new log flume attraction based on The Lion King.

There’s no official word on when guests can expect this new ride to open, but Paris’ expansion will come alongside World of Frozen, a massive new area inspired by Disney’s Frozen.

As part of these new additions, Walt Disney Studios Park will be renamed to Disney Adventure World, a better fit considering the park will soon house some of Disney’s most popular and “adventurous” brands, like Marvel and Frozen.

Have you ever visited Disneyland Paris?