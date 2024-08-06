Disney Cuts Most Fireworks and Pyrotechnics From Theme Park After Multiple Accidents

A popular nighttime show at Disneyland is continuing to run with limited effects.

Fantasmic, Disney’s premier nighttime theme park spectacular, has certainly seen its fair share of issues recently. Last year, the show shut down indefinitely after the Maleficent dragon caught fire. The massive animatronic burned to the ground in front of guests, marking the end of Fantasmic as guests knew it.

The show was shut down, and an investigation was launched into the incident. Over the last year, fans watched as Disney worked on slowly bringing Fanatsmic back.

The show finally returned in May 2024, but Fantasmic is still experiencing issues related to pyrotechnics, meaning for current performances, a large portion of fire effects have been turned off.

Since returning earlier this summer, Fantasmic has suffered a plethora of issues. In July, a firework went rogue, prompting all other pyrotechnic effects to be shut off during the remainder of the performance. Days later, most pyrotechnics remained absent from the show, as per a report from Wdwnt.

According to the report, only two firework barges were spotted on the Rivers of America. There are usually a total of six. However, the two remaining barges were not used during the show, with the only pyrotechnics on Tom Sawyer Island and the Mark Twain Riverboat being used.

Some flares remained throughout the show, but the final Maleficent dragon did not feature any fire effects.

Twitter/X user jaysquivel shared a clip of some of the missing effects during a recent performance of Fantasmic.

Disneyland fix this lack of Fantasmic pyro asap!!!!! Been like this for a while!!! pic.twitter.com/llyM523rEH — jonathan (@jaysquivel) August 4, 2024

“Disneyland fix this lack of Fantasmic pyro asap,” says the guest. “Been like this for a while!”

It’s unknown when Disneyland expects to start using all of the pyrotechnics again. Pyrotechnics are just one part of the Fantasmic, which is itself a very intensive show that relies on the collaboration of dozens of performers and technicians.

It’s possible a version of the show is being tested with fewer fire effects altogether and will debut at a later date.

Performances of Fantasmic are also offered at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Walt Disney World, though the two shows are somewhat different. No effects have been cut from Florida’s version.

