Iconic Boy Bands Team Up For Marvel’s Newest Hit Movie!

On July 26, Disney and Marvel released their latest film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — Deadpool & Wolverine.

It is the first film in the MCU to be rated R since Disney and Marvel did not get the rights to the foul-mouthed anti-hero until they purchased 20th Century Fox in 2019. Since then, they decided to go all-in on the new film, making it one of the most violent superhero movies the studio giants have released.

Despite his fondness for violence, Deadpool is also one of the funniest characters in the MCU. And Deadpool & Wolverine really plays that up, especially when it comes to the music used in the movie. The extensive soundtrack is sure to set a millennial’s heart on fire and get a laugh out of those who love Hugh Jackman and musicals.

During the opening credits of the new movie, Deadpool kills a lot of people, but does so with his signature style and some killer dance moves. He dances to boy band *NSYNC’s hit song “Bye Bye Bye”.

This is easily one to the best CBM openings ever..#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/8Pp236lfRm — sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) July 29, 2024

Of course, it’s important to note that Ryan Reynolds didn’t actually perform these great moves. Instead, the dance was performed by his stunt double, Nick Pauley. Reynolds has admitted that, while he has many talents, dancing is not one of them, and he is thankful to Pauley for the amazing work that he did on the film.

Behind the scenes of Nick Pauley filming the dance opening scene for ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE’, featuring ‘Bye Bye Bye’ by NSYNC. pic.twitter.com/0bVtl7UxRC — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) July 29, 2024

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t just leaving a lasting impression on those fans who are flocking to the theaters to see it. It is also leaving a big impression on some of the members of *NSYNC — mainly Joey Fatone and Lance Bass. The entire group — sans Justin Timberlake — even attended the film’s world premiere!

Just days after the movie’s release, Backstreet Boy Nick Carter posted a video on his TikTok doing a dance that many millennials once (and maybe still do) have memorized. But it wasn’t a Backstreet Boys dance. Instead, Carter had teamed up with fellow Backstreet Boy AJ McLean to dance to “Bye Bye Bye” alongside Fatone and Bass!

You can click here to read the entire Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack. But we have to admit, we do wish there was some more *NSYNC on the list.

‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ is Breaking Records

Deadpool & Wolverine has been in theaters for less than two weeks, and it is already breaking records and making history.

One of the great things about the new movie is how much it goes against the norm in terms of its jokes. At one point, Wade Wilson (AKA Deadpool) goes so far as to call himself “Marvel Jesus.” And his character has done so throughout Deadpool (2016), Deadpool 2 (2018), and Deadpool & Wolverine.

At one point in Deadpool 2, the antihero wonders if one of his movies will ever be able to surpass The Passion of the Christ (2004), which was the highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time.

Well, wonder no more because Deadpool & Wolverine has blown past The Passion of the Christ and is now the highest-grossing R-rated movie ever. Just one week after its release, the movie passed the $300 million mark at the box office. After just 10 days in theaters, the movie made just shy of $400 million.

Making its mark in history as an R-rated movie is not the only record Deadpool & Wolverine has broken, not even close.

After its opening weekend, the new Marvel movie joined the elite ranks of the biggest opening weekend ever at the domestic box office. The film ranked sixth on that list, coming in behind Avengers: Endgame (2019), Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), and Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017). As you can see, Disney knows how to release one heck of a successful film.

Despite the fact that some critics think that Marvel movies don’t have the draw they once did, fans proved them wrong with Deadpool & Wolverine. In addition to crushing box office numbers, the new MCU movie had the fourth-biggest opening ever for a superhero movie, coming in behind Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Avengers: Infinity War.

The Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman-led film is also poised to be the second-most successful movie of 2024. However, Disney and Marvel won’t be too upset about that, since the most successful movie of 2024 is the Disney/Pixar sequel Inside Out 2. Inside Out 2 was released in June and has already surpassed the billion-dollar mark.

