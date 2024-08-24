Disney Cutting Final Park Ties to Bill Nye After Lengthy Relationship

Disney’s relationship with legendary TV scientist and entertainer Bill Nye comes to an end.

Over the last several decades, The Walt Disney Company has managed to design and create some of the world’s most impressive and innovative theme park experiences.

Recent expansions like Disney’s Star Wars Land, Galaxy’s Edge, as well as Disney’s first official foray into the world of Marvel with Avengers Campus, have set the bar high for future projects, with the company now looking at its older rides and attractions for inspiration.

Disney recently held its D23 conference, sharing details and updates on various projects. Disney announced several new rides and attractions would be coming to the Disney resorts over the next ten years, with the company allocating $60 billion toward its theme parks.

However, not everything Disney revealed is totally “new,” with some upcoming experiences being retooled versions of iconic and classic rides. Most notably, DINOSAUR, a thrilling and intense dark ride at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, will be going extinct, allowing Disney to redevelop the attraction entirely.

This loss represents not only the closure of a decades-old ride but also the end of a longstanding partnership between Disney and Bill Nye.

Bill Nye the Disney Guy

As guests wait in line to board their DINOSAUR time rovers, they will walk through the Dino Institute, which acts as both a museum and lab dedicated to the research of prehistoric creatures. The head of this museum is none other than Bill Nye, who provides an entertaining and informative presentation as guests wait in the main exhibit hall area.

Bill Nye is not seen but rather heard, with his distinctive voice playing over speakers above guests’ heads, delivering a comprehensive history of dinosaurs and their eventual extinction.

While waiting in line is likely not guest’s favorite part of a ride or attraction, it’s hard to deny how special DINOSAUR’s queue felt in comparison to other lines, evoking a classical approach to Disney storytelling that remained both entertaining and educational.

This was one of many roles Bill Nye had within the Disney parks. He also played a part in Ellen’s Energy Adventure, an attraction that closed in 2017. Of course, Bill Nye’s most iconic role was playing himself in his hit show, Bill Nye The Science Guy, which began in 1993 and ended in 1998, coincidentally the same year Disney’s Animal Kingdom opened.

Following Disney’s D23 event, fans began discussing Bill Nye’s importance within the Disney parks and expressed their sadness regarding his upcoming removal.

“Just occurred to me that Bill Nye is in DINOSAUR. The last remaining Disney attraction with Bill Nye will be gone forever.”

Disney teased a potential Indiana Jones retheme of DINOSAUR for years, confirming this decision during its D23 event in August. Soon, work will begin retheming DINOSAUR into a new adventure featuring the legendary archeologist himself, Henry Jones Jr., as he takes guests on an exhilarating adventure.

This decision is almost poetic, as DINOSAUR itself was a carbon copy of Disneyland’s Indiana Jones thrill ride, which opened years before DINOSAUR. This allowed Disney to save money while designing and building DINOSAUR, as the company reportedly blew way past its expected budget while constructing Animal Kingdom.

It’s unknown what the new Indiana Jones attraction will look and feel like when completed, but it will likely offer guests a similar experience to the ride found at Disneyland in California.

Will you miss DINOSAUR? Are you excited about Disney’s new rides and attractions?