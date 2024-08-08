Director Pulls ‘Star Wars’ Away From Disney

To say that Star Wars has been through a rough patch this summer might be an understatement. As Lucasfilm still licks its wounds after The Acolyte, a change in direction might be overdue.

Lucasfilm currently has some top-brass talent when it comes to directors, especially with icons like Jon Favreau, Taika Waititi, and studio darling Dave Filoni, but a new player just entered the ring. Fresh off the success of Deadpool & Wolverine, Director Shawn Levy stepped from Marvel Studios into the galaxy with a recent reveal, and he’s taking things on at a much different angle with a new Star Wars project.

In spite of the recent backlash caused by Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy and showrunner Leslye Headland, Disney has done several wonderful things for the Star Wars franchise, especially with its spinoffs. However, Levy might be pulling things out of Disney’s Mickey Mitts.

Shawn Levy Takes the Disney Out of Star Wars

One of the biggest wedge issues in the Star Wars fandom is how Disney’s involvement has affected the more modern entries in the series. As much as fans adore characters like Grogu/Baby Yoda and Ahsoka Tano, features like The Rise of Skywalker (2019) had viewers absolutely tearing the galaxy apart.

After the recent accusations of forced inclusion and virtue signaling with The Acolyte, many viewers claim Disney has “ruined” Star Wars and that the studio should walk away. Those fans might get their wish as Shawn Levy hints at his plans for the next chapter in the saga.

During an interview with the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Levy revealed his involvement with Star Wars after speaking about his recent triumphant contribution to the MCU.

Levy said,

“The experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question. There’s only so many times that ‘Star Wars’ movies can revisit the same section of the timeline. Because I don’t wanna do a ‘Star Wars’ movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie. “I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me in tone and characters. There’s certainly the Force, and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves, and the way that that can make us powerful. Those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment – that’s ‘Star Wars’ to me.”

At first glance, that might come off as a simple sentimental statement. Of course Levy wants to do something original while still fitting with the series’ themes—shouldn’t every Star Wars director? However, he drops one hint that might allude to a massive and permanent change in the franchise.

Levy Deletes Disney

“I don’t wanna do a Star Wars movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie.” That phrase might tell us more about Shawn Levi’s Star Wars film than most might think, as he describes a project that doesn’t rely on the established (specifically Disney’s) timeline.

He doesn’t call Disney out by name, but he certainly alludes to the studio’s pattern of overinflated sequels with his remark about serving another movie. We might be venturing into some tin-foil-hat territory here, but as much as Deadpool & Wolverine threw shade at The Walt Disney Company while still being on the studio’s payroll, it wouldn’t be out of character.

The good news from this report might be that the only way to proceed with Star Wars is forward. Instead of relying on the settings and concepts of the past, Disney and Lucasfilm might have to start from scratch with Levy at the helm.

