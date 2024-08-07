Shawn Levy Talks New ‘Star Wars’ Film

After the tremendous success of Deadpool & Wolverine (2024), director Shawn Levy is undoubtedly living on cloud nine, however, his involvement with the galaxy far, far away has many fans on high alert. After the fourth-wall-destroying extravaganza that was his previous film, can he handle the delicate balance of the Star Wars universe?

Levy might have honed his abilities on projects like Stranger Things, Free Guy, and the Night at the Museum series, but something as expansive as Star Wars might require a more delicate touch than action movies, horror, or over-the-top comedies. Even so, the director himself seems fully confident in jumping from one iconic franchise to another.

Currently, fans are waiting for Dave Filoni to swoop in with Grogu and the Mandalorian or the next season of Ahsoka to soothe the burns left in the wake of Leslye Headland and The Acolyte. Little is known about Shawn Levy’s Star Wars, but the director did share his thoughts on the current project in a recent interview.

Shawn Levy Shares Update on Star Wars Movie

After creating one of the most gratuitous and glorious action movies of 2024, Shawn Levy shared that one of his next projects would be in the Star Wars galaxy, and to say that it is indeed a change of venue would be an understatement. Although figures like Taika Waititi and Jon Favreau dabble in both Lucasfilm and Marvel Studios, something about Levy’s particular flavor might give some pause.

That said, the hype for Deadpool & Wolverine will eventually pass, but his association with the ultraviolent movie starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman will be hard to shake. Still, the director recently opened up about his vision for the next chapter of the iconic space saga.

During an interview on the Happy, Sad, Confused podcast, Levy made the following statement about his Star Wars film:

“The experience of crafting this story has forced me to think about that question. There’s only so many times that ‘Star Wars’ movies can revisit the same section of the timeline. Because I don’t wanna do a ‘Star Wars’ movie that is redundant to others, nor am I interested in doing one that has to serve another movie. “I really wanted to craft something that felt organic to me in tone and characters. There’s certainly the Force, and a connection to something bigger than our individual selves, and the way that that can make us powerful. Those themes, combined with visual delight and wish fulfillment – that’s ‘Star Wars’ to me.”

Levy makes an excellent point about the series’ habit of revisiting specific moments in the timeline, such as Andor and Rogue One (2016) revisiting the original trilogy or Clone Wars and Ahsoka experimenting with the prequel era. However, where will he go?

After The Acolyte essentially canned the hopes of another High Republic spinoff, the only way to go is forward at this point. That’s certainly an idea, but one that comes with fewer directional points.

In a sense, Levy’s Star Wars needs to push things away from the universe designed by Disney while keeping the core tenets of the universe intact. In the end, we won’t truly know where things will go until we get a formal announcement. All we can do now is wait.

Do you think Levy is the man for the job? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!